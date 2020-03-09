Tom Brady Launches Production Production With Avengers Directors

Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady goes to Hollywood and launches a new production company with Marvel directors Avengers: Final Game.

The six-time Super Bowl champion announced that he and Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have released “199 Productions”, a play to the number when the Patriots elected him in the 2000 NFL Draft, TMZ.

“When I was No. 199 on the project in 2000, I knew I had to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady said Monday during the announcement. “It is no different to launch a production company.”

“I believe in the essence of teamwork and I have no doubt about it, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspirational content for sharing with the world,” added Brady.

The group also said that the company’s first project would be titled “Football Not Viewed.” The film is described as “a full-screen, large-screen, 3D adventure documentary designed to introduce viewers to the invisible realms of football,” which will be hosted by Brady himself, Limit date.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspirational sports figures in history. We want to bring his story and the story of the game he loves to the big screen so that audiences have a football experience they never had before, “says the Russian.” As they are passionate about Tom and the game, we are excited to meet him and his amazing team in this special project.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Films team, whose creative vision and unmatched storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady added. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to bring Invisible Football to the big screen and to tell this story in a way that had never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork and not I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy. ”

Hollywood’s new project, however, will not necessarily replace football with Brady. Issue 12 enters free agency this month, but it’s clear the Patriots are working on a way to keep Brady at Foxborough.

Brady is still very strong about his career. The quarterback skilfully avoided answering the question of whether or not he might consider joining the Las Vegas Raiders when asked about the idea of ​​UFC manager Dana White.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.