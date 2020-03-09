Tom Brady Launching Hollywood Manufacturing Organization 199 Productions

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots prior to the AFC Wild Card game. (Maddie Meyer/Getty)

Though his taking part in times have yet to occur to an close, Tom Brady is now building programs for his submit-NFL career.

According to Deadline, the 42-12 months-aged quarterback is launching a production enterprise with the assist of Avengers Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“Tom is a person of the most thriving, iconic and inspiring sporting activities figures in historical past,” the Russos claimed in a assertion. “We want to convey his tale, and the tale of the recreation he loves, to the major display screen in a way that presents audiences an knowledge of football that they’ve never ever had in advance of. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we’re thrilled to associate with and him and his amazing crew on this special task.”

Brady, the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, verified the launch of 199 Productions on Instagram.

“When I was the 199th draft decide in 2000, I knew I wanted to perform challenging each individual day to confirm myself. Launching a manufacturing organization is no unique,” Brady wrote with his put up. “Our 199 Productions group and associates will build inspiring content material to share with the planet. Continue to be tuned … Interesting situations are in advance, the two on and off the area.”

The company’s 1st venture will be Unseen Soccer, a “big-screen 3D experience documentary intended to get viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most effective quarterback in NFL record.” In addition to Unseen Soccer, 199 Productions will acquire primary quality written content together with characteristic films and tv demonstrates primarily based on sports, amusement and overall health and wellness.

