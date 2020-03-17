Tom Brady Leaving the Patriots, Thanks for the Memories!

Breaking News

Tom Brady made it official … he left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons (and 6 Super Bowl rings) and continued his NFL career in another town.

TB12 gi-post a long thank you message to Patriots Nation on Tuesday morning explaining that he has always loved the memories … but it’s time to leave.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the incredible Patriots supporters and supporters. MA has been my home for 20 years,” Brady wrote.

“It has truly been the happiest of the two decades I have thought of my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

She continues, “Support is always great – I hope every player experiences it. My kids are born and raised here and you always embrace this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams. and winning for our town, means more than you will ever know.

“I cannot thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and the stadiums are sold out and the victory parades are common. I am blessed to share it with all of you. I try to represent us as always. well. and in a more dignified way, and I have fought with my teammates to help bring victory and victory to the worst of circumstances. “

“You open your heart to me, and I open my heart to you. And Pats Nation has always been a part of me.”

“I don’t know what my future in football will be like but it’s time for me to open a new phase in my life and career.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we share – a life filled with fond memories.”

More … Brady yelled, too Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and others at the Pats front office – saying, “thanks to the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on so many ideals.”

“I’m grateful for everything you’ve taught me – I’ve learned from everyone. It’s all about allowing me to raise my potential and that’s what a player is all about.”

“Everything we have accomplished has brought me so much joy and the lessons that I have learned will continue to haunt me forever. I would not be the person I am today without the relationships you allowed me to build with you. “

“I benefit from everything you give me. I love every opportunity I have to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.”

So, what’s next for the 42-year-old quarterback?

He was allegedly chased by the Tampa Bay Bucs, Las Vegas Raiders, L.A. Chargers and so on.