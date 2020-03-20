Tom Brady Officially Signs The Buccaneers, ‘Missing, Humble and Hungry’

Breaking News

It’s official … Tom Brady a Tampa Bay Buccaneer – and he said he was “excited, humbled and hungry” to start the next chapter of his football career.

“If there’s one thing I know about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or last year,” Brady said. “You gain the trust and respect of the people around you by your daily commitment.”

He added, “I have embarked on a new journey in football and am grateful for @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I want to do.”

Brady’s News commitment to Tampa closed on Tuesday … but it wasn’t until he picked up a physical in NY later in the week that he officially put pen to paper contract.

His new TB deal is reportedly a two-year contract worth around $ 30 Million per season … and the Bucs said Friday they couldn’t be happier that the transfer is now official.

Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer official!

“I’ve known Tom since we created him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to become a champion burns as fast as he has ever been,” GM Jason Licht said. “He possesses the unique types of leadership qualities that affect our entire organization right away.”

Brady added in his statement, “I have always believed that what is good is better than what is being said, so I will not say much more – I will just work! # Year1.”

NFC South … leads !!!