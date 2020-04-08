Tom Brady Pats Blows OTAs After Gisele ‘Not Satisfying Our Marriage’

Breaking News

– Brady just revealed him and Gisele there were problems with the relationship towards the end of his career in New England … saying directly the model was “dissatisfied with our marriage.”

Brady tells Stern … Gisele is unhappy with the way Brady has put so much focus on football and his business dealings, while leaving him to take care of their kids and chores.

“He didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said. “He felt like I was playing football all the time and that he would take care of the house and all of a sudden, I would be like, ‘All right, let me go into all my business activities. . ‘”

Tom Brady on marriage with Giselle, says he stopped going to OTAs for the past few years because Giselle wanted him to start carrying more loads at home. “I have to check myself.” He said he was “dissatisfied with our marriage.” pic.twitter.com/2ktCSzTh8r

“And he was sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do housework? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, of course, examine myself. Because he was like, ‘I have goals and dreams too.’ “

Brady says things were so bad, Gisele wrote her a letter explaining her problems with their relationship … and said the two had been in therapy all along.

Eventually, Brady skipped the Patriots OTAs on the issues … but Stern made it clear that the problems were good since they ran out.

– Brady refuses to rip Bill Belichick of his Patriots departure from Stern … says there is “absolutely” ZERO anger at the New England coach.

In fact, Tom praised Hoodie’s loyalty … and admitted that there were many “false charges” out there about his relationship with BB.

As Brady knew he was likely to make it to New England, the QB told Stern that he had a feeling before last season that he would likely come out.

What happens when an explosion hits Tom BradyTampa’s new mansion ??

LOOKING FOR HIM DETAIL JETERFROM TESTING YOUR FIX !!!

“I call and I bitch to him and he gets it fixed,” Brady said. “So, he did what he needed to do.”

Brady tells everyone about Jeter’s new tenure in Florida Howard Stern on Wednesday morning … and TB12 couldn’t be happier in his new landlord.

The Buccaneers QB says he returned to the Yankees legend at super-short notice to get him a suitable spot … and he said Derek there is more than is given with his Tampa Bay pad.

In fact, Brady – who says that Jeter still left the area given to him – said throughout the process, “Good rent!”

“Maybe I should say that you get all the benefits without responsibility. So I’m really happy with it.”

Brady says the openness of the house is slowing you down … back in Massachusetts, he says it’s almost impossible for fans to drive to his door.

But, now, he says boats are hanging in his yard and people are gathering outside the streets.

“It’s a little different,” Brady said. However, added to the QB, “Derek did an excellent job of screening it.”

As for the monthly payments, Brady said he and Jeter had NO discussions about it … claiming their reps got all the dollars and cents mentioned before he moved.

By the way, a monthly rent check is reported somewhere between $ 75,000- $ 100,000 … where Not much for Tom, signed a 2-year, $ 50 million deal with the Bucs.

Yes, it’s still good to be rich!

