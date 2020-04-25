Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Getting Fun Warning From Tampa Bay Mayor

Tom Brady and Gronk there was a personal welcome from outside the Mayor at their new home – Tampa, Florida – but it didn’t come without warning of the two.

Mayor Jane Castor written his open letter, told expatriates / ex-patriots in Boston about the amazing things they could do in his fair City, but after that he went to GOAT, saying, “Tom, my apologies for the mistake welcome when you arrive – not the first impression .. given my background in law enforcement, i can’t help but have someone check out to see a GOAT running wild in one of our beautiful parks in town. Nothing bad – nothing bad, and thank you for being such a good game. “

And, then there’s Gronk. Mayor Castor writes about one of the most parade-themed parades in town, saying, “You have to prepare for PARRGHty … but not too hard (I’m talking to you Gronk), as the Super Bowl LV next weekend and we’ve got to watch the prize – a trophy-free Lombardi! “

However, His Honor did nothing, adding, “There’s a lot to do for you as well as Gronk. Even if we had to stay away from social life today, at any time you wouldn’t enjoy our nightlife and eclectic neighborhood … Just Remember ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service’ is still around here. “Gronk, you’re warned!

And, after a message of the same … “We are very happy to be here. While most people are retiring and coming to Florida, you are coming out of retirement to take the lead in fashion. That shows the competitive mindset that we were used, while going to AARP at the same time. Looking forward to the growth that Gronk Spike uses! “

Brady had an interesting week. As reported by TMZ, he visited one of his new coaches and finished walking to the wrong house – it’s different from a Stepford community – and face-to-face is shocking to someone.

But, speaking of an endgame … here’s what the Mayor gave – “Tom, Tampa Bay. We won a Super Bowl and let’s talk about Tampa Brady.”