Tom Brady says “I’m not going anywhere” on Hulu Super Bowl Ad

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots before the AFC Wild Card Game. (Maddie Meyer / Getty)

There has been speculation about Tom Brady’s football future since the patriots fell victim to the titans in the wildcard round last month, and the quarterback added fuel to the fire as he tweeted a mysterious black and white photo of himself a few days ago, he was on the edge of the tunnel, which led some to believe that it indicated retirement.

pic.twitter.com/P3mmWBb76V

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady), January 30, 2020

However, it turned out that the photo was just an allusion to a Super Bowl commercial for Hulu with Brady. “They say all good things have to end,” he says. “Well, for my teammates, my family, and above all for my fans, you deserve to hear this from me: Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.”

Brady then praises the streaming service before declaring it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it. But me? I do not go anywhere.”

So that’s it! Let speculation begin as to whether Brady will stay with the Patriots or sign another team, and meanwhile look at the ad below.

I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.