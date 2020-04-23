Tom Brady Sick of Tampa, ‘Holy S ** t, He’s In My House!’

exclusive

“Holy f ** king sh * t! Tom Brady is in my f ** king house !!!”

As a result, a Tampa Bay resident recounted the accident visit Tom Brady earlier this month … and the story is completely silent !!!

Here’s the deal … David Kramer is the next door neighbor with the Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the Tampa area – and as he returns April 7, Brady is set to meet with the Leftwich area coach for the first time since signing with TB.

The problem? Kramer and the Tampa Bay coach houses look very similar … and the G.O.A.T. apparently mixed them !!!

Kramer says he was sitting in his kitchen on the phone … as Brady walked straight through the front door with duffel bags.

“I literally just sat there and saw a tall man just walking into my house,” Kramer said … “He didn’t even look at me. It was like he lowered his duffel bags to the floor and it’s just as good as looking at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. “

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house ?!'”

Kramer, on the side hustle as a comedian, tells us when he realized what was happening … he was completely converted – and Tom couldn’t have been more sorry to mingle.

“He was like, ‘I’m so sorry! I’m sorry!'” Kramer said. “Her bags were taken and gone. I didn’t think I saw anyone leaving a house!”

Kramer says Tom is very nice, super genuine and explodes with a big smile throughout the ordeal … and says he can’t blame QB for everything wrong.

In fact, Kramer said he thought the whole situation was ridiculous, and had no issues even without an accidental break-in !!!

As for Brady, this is a rocky move in Tampa when it comes to moving around town … remember, he was robbed too. from a local park this month as it seeks to exercise in times of conflict

In this way, the QB told us even to follow the social travel instructions at Leftwich’s – a Bucs source told us the trip was just a quick take on materials from his new coach.

Happy Tampa, Tom!