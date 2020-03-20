Tom Brady signals with Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLA – 6-time Tremendous Bowl winner Tom Brady has signed a two-12 months agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.”

The 42-year-previous quarterback who spent the initially 20 years of his occupation with the New England Patriots declared his final decision Friday in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the chance.

The offer is value $30 million for each period.

“Excited, humble and hungry … If there is 1 detail I have uncovered about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did final year or the 12 months just before that,” Brady wrote.

The signing comes a few times soon after Brady introduced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.

He joins an offense that led the NFL in passing yards final season, showcasing a pair of 1,000-lawn receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, restricted ends O.J.

Howard and Cameron Brate, and a younger, producing operating back in Ronald Jones.

What the Bucs didn’t have in 2019, when they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year was a quarterback who guarded the soccer.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, will be counted on to change that.

The 3-time league MVP is coming off what commonly is regarded as the worst non-injury time of his job, throwing for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions in his closing period with the Patriots.

However, New England gained 12 online games in advance of a sputtering offense was held to 13 points in a initial-spherical playoff reduction to the Tennessee Titans.

Jameis Winston, meanwhile, was a turnover equipment with Tampa Bay, leading the league with 5,109 passing yards even though also starting to be the to start with “30-30” participant in NFL background with 33 TD passes and 30 interceptions.

Opponents returned a league-report seven interceptions for touchdowns past time. Winston also misplaced 5 fumbles, with opponents changing his combined 35 turnovers into 112 details.

“It’s not a talent concern, it’s a general performance problem … turning the ball about,” Arians reported after the season, summing up why the Bucs, who scored a franchise-best 458 factors in 2019, were being unable to end their lengthy playoff drought.