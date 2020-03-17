Tom Brady Signs To Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, $ 30 Mil per Year!

Breaking News

Take

TB to TB.

Tom Brady going to the Tampa Bay Bucs – with a deal that would cost him $ 30 Million per season, it says Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

It still feels like Tom has some I need to dot and T to cross, but this is definitely a done deal at this point. It is unclear how long the contract took. It is pointed out that this is on the shorter side considering Tom is 42 years old.

GOOD DAY EVERYTHING FOR MIKE EVANS THAT IS, HUH ?!

There’s a small issue … the # 12 currently belongs to the Bucs star WR Chris Godwin. Will he give it up for free or will Tom have to pay for it ?!

However, the 6-time Super Bowl announced that he was left the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning – and things got better soon after.

Someone reported interest from the Charger, Dolphins, Raider and more – but in the end, the Bucs win. The Charger was the last mixing team before the Bucs came out.

Truly, a sad day for Pats Nation … and as an owner Robert Kraft put it, “I hope he chooses to stay, as a fan and owner. However, out of respect for the relationship we have built, I give him his freedom.”

Brady played 285 games for the NE in 20 team seasons … throwing for over 74,000 yards, 541 TDs … and oh yeah, winning 6 Super Bowls.

This is the first time Brady has been a free agent in his career … and a new NFL season is here.