Tom Brady to the Bucs Proves the One-Staff Franchise NFL QB Is Useless

Tom Brady will be carrying a pretty unfamiliar uniform the subsequent time he suits up — and he will not be the previous superstar for whom we can say that

On September 23, 2001, with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of a Jets-Patriots sport in 7 days 2, the Tom Brady era in New England began right after Jets linebacker Mo Lewis slammed Drew Bledsoe together the suitable sideline at the old Foxboro Stadium.

On the early morning of St. Patrick’s Working day in 2020, that era formally arrived to a shut, with the 42-calendar year-old quarterback saying on social media that he would be leaving the Patriots to continue on his NFL occupation somewhere else.

When Brady’s announcement was not totally unexpected, it was even now satisfied disappointment and anger by Patriots enthusiasts in New England and over and above, a lot of of whom cannot don’t forget what it was like in the days ahead of Brady took above for Bledsoe in 2001. These reactions make sense: it will be a gut-punch to see Brady not sporting the Flying Elvis in 7 days 1 of the 2020 season, and instead rocking whichever horrendous uniform the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick out for that working day.

But supplied the state of the quarterback posture in today’s NFL, this move should not appear as a shock.

Top up to Brady’s announcement, there had only been 12 NFL quarterbacks who used their total job with a person franchise (bare minimum 15 yrs performed). Now that Brady is out in New England and Philip Rivers is headed to Indianapolis to play for the Colts, that figure will be down to 10 by the time next year rolls all-around.

While there is a romanticized idea of franchise quarterbacks keeping with one staff from their rookie calendar year through their retirement, the actuality is that it really almost never transpires, particularly for elite quarterbacks who compete for Tremendous Bowls and command substantial salaries. Eli Manning and the Giants, John Elway and the Broncos, and Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers (if, in truth, he finishes his career there) are the exceptions, not the rule.

Instead of observing an elite QB like Brady continue being with a single team for the period of his vocation, it’s significantly far more typical to see them pull a site out of the Joe Montana playbook and bolt for new pastures toward the conclusion of their career when a desperate staff is inclined to pay whichever it can take (i.e., extra than their present-day workforce will). Brett Favre did it (Falcons Packers Jets Vikings). Kurt Warner did it (Rams Giants Cardinals). Peyton Manning did it (Colts Broncos). And now, even Brady, a six-time Tremendous Bowl winner with the Patriots, has accomplished it.

Leaving a extended-time period partnership for a quick-time period fling with an up-and-comer is a vintage mid-lifetime disaster go, and it is probable no coincidence that most of the above quarterbacks have been approaching center age when they sought out a new franchise. No matter whether the go to Tampa Bay will get the job done out for Brady remains to be witnessed, but it is effortless to see why he built it.

Although he’s declined in the earlier few seasons, Brady however has the attract of getting one particular of the NFL’s very best quarterbacks, and can accordingly even now get paid out like one particular. While it has not been confirmed, Brady will reportedly be creating somewhere in the array of $30 million per year, almost $20 million more for every yr than he’s averaged around two many years with the Patriots, according to OverTheCap.

That wasn’t likely to materialize with Monthly bill Belichick managing the Patriots’ notoriously limited purse strings. Now, exterior of New England’s control, Brady is cashing in for what looks like the to start with time in his illustrious career.

Many thanks to his identify recognition, Brady will also pretty much surely present the Bucs with a very good return on their expense in the variety of butts in seats, jerseys on backs and, ideally, better quantities in the gain column.

Mix equal pieces capitalism and ego, the two of which are alive and effectively in today’s NFL, and this is what you get. For superior or even worse, the legend of the occupation-prolonged franchise quarterback is effectively lifeless.

