Tom Brady “Was the Most Unhappy QB in Football” Last year, Sportscaster Al Michaels said

Since leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, Tom Brady has gradually lifted the lid on his decision to leave the franchise he recruited two decades ago.

From a desire to prove himself in a different environment for the first time in 20 years to recognize that the pressure to meet the high standards he and the Patriots set since he was drafted in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady has hinted that there are different factors at play.

Foremost among them is that the six-time Super Bowl champion is no longer happy in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Speaking on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk with Mike Tirico on Wednesday, Sunday Night Football play-by-play caller Al Michaels revealed in November that Brady told him he was “the 8-0 most unhappy quarterback in football.”

The conversation took place ahead of the Patriot street match against the Baltimore Ravens. New England slid to Maryland with an 8-0 record, but that was not enough for Brady to hide his dissatisfaction.

“I think the most open thing we heard from Tom was that we had a midseason match in Baltimore on Sunday night in early November, and [the Patriots] were unbeatable,” Michaels told Tirico. “And we talked to Brady, and Brady said to us, ‘I am the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football.’

The Patriots lost 37-20 to the Ravens 5-2 and then won four of their last seven regular season matches, before losing at home to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round.

Michael’s comments came just hours after Brady admitted he felt the 2019 campaign would prove to be his final year in New England, even though the Patriots arrived last season as defending champions after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl LIII.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Wednesday morning, the veteran midfielder explained that he knew his race in New England was about to run.

“I do not think there is a decision, the final decision until it happens, but I will say that I might know before the start of last season that it was my last year, and I know it was just – our time will come to an end,” he explained.

“I know that at the end of the year I will be a free agent for the first time in my career.”

Brady signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with Bucs, after using a clause that allowed him to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 42-year-old had signed a two-year extension with the Patriots before the start of last season, but the agreement did not take effect after one year.

In the same interview, MVP three times also encouraged rumors about the relationship between him and Patriot coach Bill Belichick had motivated his decision to leave New England.

“I think he [Belichick] has a lot of loyalty,” he told Stern.

“He and I have had many conversations that no one has ever known, and they shouldn’t have. So many false assumptions were made about our relationship and how he felt about me. I really know how I feel about me.

“I will not respond to every rumor or assumption made aside from what is his responsibility as a coach is to get the best players for the team not only for the short term but the long term as well.”

During 19 seasons in New England, Brady won six unprecedented Super Bowls and brought the Patriots to the NFL game nine times overall, winning AFC East for 11 consecutive seasons.

The former Michigan alumni will find a completely different situation in Tampa Bay, when the Bucs last made a playoff in the 2007 season.

Tom Brady # 12 of the New England Patriots was seen in the AFC Wild Card Playoff match against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 4 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady left the Patriots after two decades last month.

