Tom Brady’s contract with Tampa is estimated to be worth $ 30 million annually

Many people wondered why Tom Brady was planning to go to Tampa Bay, after such a long and storied career in New England?

Well, as it turns out, there are 30 million reasons why.

Shortly after FS1 host Colin Cowherd notified the famed former Patriot that he would choose Tampa as his next team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady’s new deal with the Bucs was for “about $ 30 million annually.”

To be clear, former # Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, the source said. It is believed to be approximately $ 30 million per year.

Of course, there are other reasons why Brady would choose Tampa: Brady has a deep respect for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, Tampa has one of the best young wide receivers in the game to Mike Adams, and there’s no tax on state income in Florida.

I’m just guessing the last part was a factor.

However, at least one other element that could have been a character for Brady should be considered. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was also the offensive coordinator for Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh. Brady was not happy when the Patriots cut Brown after only one game last season, and the lack of a deep threat was a big part of Brady’s decision to leave New England.

Whether the NFL allows Antonio Brown to play football next year is still quite important if a reunion between Brown, Brady and Arians could take place in Tampa. And with defenders Mike Adams and Antonio Brown and Brady at the helm, the Bucs have a very good chance of becoming the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl at home stadium.

Of course, Brady could also win the Super Bowl without Antonio Brown.

Robert Kraft, a former owner of Brady, was saddened by his former marshal’s decision, but he understood.

“I expected him to choose to stay as a fan and owner,” Kraft said. “But out of respect for the relationship we have built, I have given her freedom.”

The Chargers, 49ers, Raiders and Titans, had shown interest in Brady at one point or another.

Twice a year Tom Brady and Drew Brees will definitely be something.

