Tom Brady’s future is a hot topic at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – Tom Brady’s future is of course a hot topic in the Super Bowl, even if the Patriots are not one of the participants.

With the NFL gathered at South Beach, it was a good place to gather several experts, former teammates, people who know Brady to get their respective views on the upcoming free agent quarterback.

Will he stay, is he going?

What is the gut feeling, just over a month away from the start of a free agency?

Opinions differ on what happens with the GOAT, which is looking for a free office in March. What is the endgame for number 12?

On Tuesday, Rob Gronkowski urged his former teammate to test a free agency. Meanwhile, NFL legend Joe Montana advised Brady to stay in New England. The 42-year-old contract with the Patriots ends before the new competition year starts on March 18.

This is what many other NFL types in Miami have collected for Super Bowl LIV on the subject.

Rodney Harrison (NBC commentator, former teammate) – “I would leave it open, I mean, who knows?” You have two boys with big egos, Bill and Tom. When you come to that point in life where you are so successful, you must have a great ego. Nothing surprises me, man. I think Coach (Belichick) looks at boys and everyone has an expiration date. He gave Tom this extra year (this season). . . and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was gone. The only thing you need is one team, and I think it’s at least 4 or 5 teams. I think that Oakland can really be a good situation for him. They have a good offensive line, they have a good young that is declining, they have a number of good young wide receivers, large tight ends, if you add a few more veterans of the type, and defend your defense. . . if you place Tom Brady in that AFC West, with a few draws, especially as aggressive as Oakland has been in the draw and bring in free agents, that might be a great place for him. With Jon Gruden’s fast passing game, the run game, a large physical, offensive line that can protect, and the hype to bring Tom Brady to Vegas, that could be there. Just a guess. “

Richard Seymour (former teammate, Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist) – “From my perspective it is a company. In the end it is not personal. He has earned the right to be a free agent. It is his choice in terms of what he wants to do. Of course, New England is all he knows It is well known. You would think that he would lean back, but you never know which direction the team wants to go and if he and his family want to do something else. “

Damien Woody (ESPN analyst, former teammate) – “I think he’s going. I do. I just think the family component is going to play a big part of it. I think Gisele is tired of being in Boston. I think she’s going to carry a lot of weight. I don’t think Brady feels respected, especially Bill. He’s 42 and looks around at Drew Brees and some of these other quarterbacks and says, “Why can’t I get weapons? Why don’t you help me like those guys?” And the fact that he has always made team-friendly deals, and it just doesn’t seem that it is mutual, especially at this point in his career.I think Brady is now at the point where he says, “You know what? No.” And I think for sure that they will be a market. It will be some teams looking for a quarterback with championship family that is still in the grip at the moment. “

Charlie Weis (former Patriots offensive coordinator, Sirius XM NFL radio commentator) – “I’m rooting for the same thing that everyone in New England stands for. I’m looking for Tommy to end his career with the Patriots. Hopefully for everyone, that’s how it works. It’s clear that the Krafts will own the team forever, but when Bill (Belichick) and Tommy run away from New England, I wish that this would be the last place they ever were. and the Patriots, and the Boston franchises. It’s just like Carl Yastrzemski. That’s the way it should be. That’s practical and my own personal feeling. “

Brett Favre (NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Sirius XM NFL radio commentator) – “I think he’s really in a great place with Tom. If he wants to play, you know, I’m sure New England would take him back soon and pay him anything. And if he wants to play somewhere else and just want to watch, just test the waters and see what it’s like to play for someone else, maybe lead another team to a championship, he has that right. I really see little or no deterioration in his game. I think that he definitely needs some help. And I don’t care who quarterbacked that team, they would need some help. So he has to sit there and think, “Do I want to play? Can I play? I think the question” May I play? “Can be answered easily. I think he can still play. And if he goes to another team, can they protect him and will the game call be somewhat familiar with what he’s used to? He’s already twenty year in the same offense and it is pretty hard to get one at night learn a foreign language, not to mention, do you really want to experience that? “

Ty Law (Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback, former Patriot teammate) – “You know what? I hope he would stay. But at the same time it is his choice. What is best for his family. If he wants to go out and do something he did during his storybook career, test the market for free agents, just to see how it feels … it all depends on the person. Sometimes the grass on the other side is greener. Sometimes it is not. That is a decision for Tom and his family. Nobody is allowed there say something negative about it. This is his life. He has done everything he could in New England for 20 years. Let him live. I wish him all the best he does. “

Solomon Wilcots (former NFL safety, SiriusXM NFL radio analyst) – “It is clear that he has moved the pieces on the board to free himself and improve himself, even if he wants to stay in New England. So he needed leverage to get the deal he even wanted to stay. But personally I think he has a better chance to stay than to leave. But when he leaves the (L.A. Chargers) are ripe for picking. They have two tight ends, they have at least two wide receivers. . . They have good players at every level of attack and defense. So he has a good selection and he can play in warm weather. That gives you a younger feeling, right? The other place would be Tampa. Bruce Arians can sell ice to Eskimos in Alaska. He is the man and Tom would like to play for him. He would get 5000 meters in that attack. . . this is about the team that needs a quarterback, the coaches and systems that are present, and they have the talent in selection to arouse their interest. Can that team win? He is not going anywhere to lose. “

Ross Tucker (former NFL offensive lineman, analyst of Westwood One) – “By being there and observing, I always thought that he would play for someone else, because I always thought he would believe that he could still play at a high level when Belichick no longer did that. . . I actually thought it would have happened when Brady was younger. But he’s the most motivated person I’ve ever had, and so determined, I always felt he would get to a point where he really still thought he could play at a high level, and the Patriots and Belichick is not sentimental enough to say, “No, it’s time to move on.” It feels like it might be that time right now, except for what is different about Brady and any other player who has happened to this with the Patriots, is that (Robert) Kraft is highly motivated to be Brady moreso than anyone else. I find it a fascinating dynamic. . . I think Kraft, just the idea that Brady is in a different uniform, is unacceptable to him. But from Brady’s perspective, I think he’s tired of feeling like he’s nickel and dim the last few times with the contract. Over the years he has given them a number of financial benefits. . . You know, he’s the only player I think the fans can choose about the team or about Belichick. So I still think it is 65 percent that he is a Patriot, 25 percent he goes somewhere else, 10 percent he retires. “

Willie McGinest (Linebacker from Patriots Hall of Fame, analyst at NFL Network) – “I just don’t know. He has options. He has options. Hopefully the Patriots get it for the first time and make it right, and we don’t talk about it anymore.”

Trent Dilfer (former NFL quarterback) – “I think he will stay. I can’t see competition without him as Patriot. I don’t know if I’m hopeful or objective, but I think he stays. Now everyone says they were a bad soccer team. They weren’t a bad soccer team , they were a good soccer team. They just weren’t great. It’s not like they’re in rebuilding mode. “

Jimmy Garoppolo (Niners quarterback, former Brady understudy) – “I don’t know (where he will play). I haven’t really thought about it. We are all involved in these things. But it will be pretty interesting if it all happens.”