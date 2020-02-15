[tom-brady’s-mysterious-twitter-image-was-just-a-teaser-for-a-super-bowl-business]

The thriller of Tom Brady’s uncaptioned Twitter photo has been solved.

It turns out Brady was just teasing a Super Bowl business.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared during the television broadcast of Super Bowl LIV late in the to start with quarter in a commercial for Hulu.

The ad plays off the retirement speculation that has surrounded Brady in recent several years, and only heightened considering the fact that the close of the season, with the signal-caller now established to turn out to be a absolutely free agent. He talks about all good points coming to an finish, and recognizing when to wander away — then before long pivots to conversing about Hulu.

“It’s time to say goodbye to Tv as you know it,” Brady states in the advertisement. “Me? I’m not heading any place.”

The advertisement aired a few times soon after Brady posted a black-and-white photo on his Twitter account of himself going for walks through a tunnel, his back to the camera. The photo, posted with no a caption or explanation, led to a slight furor between Patriots fans due to the fact there has been speculation that Brady, 42, could be nearing the conclude of his occupation or leaving for a further team.