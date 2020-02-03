Tom Brady’s mysterious Twitter photo was just an advertisement for a Super Bowl brand

The mystery of Tom Brady’s unpretentious Twitter photo has been solved.

It turns out that Brandi pulled only one super bowl ad.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared during the Super Bowl LIV television show late in the first quarter in a commercial for Hulu.

The ad plays on the retirement speculation surrounding Brady in recent years and has only grown since the end of the season, with the caller now being asked to become a freelance agent. She talks about all the good things that come to an end, and knowing when to leave – she soon turns around to talk to Hulu.

“It’s time to say goodbye to television as you know it,” Brady says in the ad. “Me? I’m not going anywhere.”

The ad came three days after Brady posted a black and white photo on his Twitter account of himself walking through a tunnel with his back to the camera. The photo, released without a caption or explanation, led to little concern among Patriots fans because there were speculations that Brady, 42, could be nearing the end of his career or leaving for another team.

