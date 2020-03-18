Tom Brady’s previous teammates and other people react to his departure from New England

Tom Brady dropped the bombshell early Tuesday on social media, saying he was moving on from the Patriots.

It was shocking to some, not so a great deal to other folks. Storybook endings are uncommon in the NFL. There will not be one for Brady, the best quarterback of all time, in New England.

It’s one particular of the largest sports activities tales ever Brady leaving right after two a long time of unmatched excellence, successful six Tremendous Bowls.

Previous teammate Damien Woody, now an ESPN analyst, remarked of Brady: “I really do not feel we’ll at any time see nearly anything like that once again.”

The Herald gathered a variety of reactions to Brady’s news from former Patriots and other folks in the NFL community. Numerous recent Patriots politely opted not to comment when achieved Tuesday, preferring not to get any focus away from their previous quarterback.

Former Patriot and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison: “I realized it was that time. I knew Bill did not want him. You in no way permit a contract get to that condition if he truly wished the person. So it didn’t surprise me. A huge part of it, too, (is) when you turn out to be a absolutely free agent, you get a probability to see how individuals consider about you, what they assume about you. . . .

“Tom wants to accomplish some thing with out Monthly bill, and do one thing unique. It is another obstacle, and Tom is normally looking for the upcoming problem. As for his legacy in New England, I consider it’s a single of most inspiring, a single of the most unbelievable tales that I have ever found and viewed. . . . I consider his legacy is his legacy. Even if he goes and stinks (in other places), people today are nevertheless heading to recognize Tom as the finest of all time.”

Previous Patriot and ESPN analyst Damien Woody: “Brady’s an establishment in the New England location. I have been indicating all by the period, I imagined this would be Brady’s final yr. And even now, it is nonetheless like, ‘Wow. I simply cannot think this is occurring.’ But I’ll say this: I never imagine we’ll ever see everything like that once again.

“Sometimes it can take when people go away, I don’t consider people today definitely appreciate the sort of operate the Patriots had for 20 many years. In the era of free of charge company, we have not seen a workforce dominate like this. I don’y consider a great deal of Patriots fans, specifically the young types, have at any time witnessed the Patriots being lousy. With any luck , they have an appreciation for the excellence the business has demonstrated for 20 several years.”

Previous Patriot Heath Evans: “I would say he’s 50% liable for all the greatness to appear out of New England. If you get him out of that equation, not only are those rings not there, but those encounters aren’t there. . . . And the 1 matter I’ll generally say about Brady, and the detail I appreciate most about him, he’s the most humble celebrity I have ever been all-around.

“I constantly considered that he definitely beloved me, and he usually showed me that. And, I believe that is the greatest compliment he can be supplied, inspite of all the Super Bowl appearances and almost everything else. He experienced each individual motive to be arrogant, and each reason to imagine he hung the moon, and nevertheless, he lived the complete opposite.”

Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis from SiriusXM NFL radio: “Trying not to be psychological about this a single. I felt that Tommy would complete up in New England. That’s what I assumed he would do. I understood that he’d get delivers for much more funds from other areas. And I knew the dollar figures would be substantial, in all probability $10 million a yr different, at minimum. So I knew they’d be important. But at the close of the day, for the two the Patriots and for Tommy, I was hoping it finished up that way (Brady finishing his job in New England).

“But I have to notify you I’m a little shocked.”

Former teammate Willie McGinest on NFL Community: “I was astonished and a little bit wowed like all people else. But it is small business and I’ve witnessed it just before. I have dealt with it myself personally in New England a ton of other veterans and significant-profile guys that played in the space have also played in other marketplaces and remaining New England. I just thought that there would be an prospect for Tom to complete his job there.

“I realized there had been possibilities somewhere else for him to go, but Tom is 1 of individuals guys that is going to just take his time. He’s calculated. He’s likely to make very good conclusions, he’s going to do what’s greatest for him and naturally the conversations weren’t heading the way they wanted to be. . . . I will say he’s deserved the appropriate to enterprise out. He’s supplied his all to New England, to the group, to the coaching team, to all of the gamers. He’s been practically nothing but a professional.

“And I’m satisfied for the new adventure for him and his spouse and children and everyone all-around him.”

Corridor of Famer Kurt Warner on NFL Community: “I’m shocked. I felt right until I acquired the news this early morning like everybody else that he would be back again in New England. I just felt it was the finest match for him to carry on to contend for championships. We know that is what Tom Brady is all about.

“But obtaining reported that, I performed in a few of distinct spots throughout my career, and 1 of the most exciting points and points I’m most proud of in my profession is the skill to be a part of a couple of distinct corporations and alter the perception of those businesses choose them to a location —even nevertheless in Arizona we did not win a championship — using them to a championship-style stage and the type of accomplishment that was and to be a aspect of that was one thing definitely special and truly special.

“Not numerous quarterbacks have finished that through their career, so it doesn’t surprise me. The competitor that Tom Brady is, all that he has accomplished in New England, that he does want to choose a shot with an additional corporation. He does want to show and have that style of affect somewhere else further than New England.”

Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre from SiriusXM NFL Radio: “When I read the news I did not get chill bumps, but I virtually did. I could experience the hair on the back again of my neck standing up mainly because this is a shocker to a lot of individuals. The matters that he has done in New England and what he has intended to that — not just the group, but the lover foundation — goes devoid of declaring. I suggest, the finest that is at any time performed.

“And the very good factor is that he has the potential to make any selection he chooses regardless of whether he would like to participate in or does not want to engage in, regardless of whether it be in New England or someplace else. He deserves that. Just a course act. Just a huge soccer participant and chief.”