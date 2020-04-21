Tom Cotton urges Breitbart radio listeners to “boycott” China

As featured in SiriusXM’s Breitbart News on Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) encouraged listeners to boycott China, especially Chinese products, to “unleash” the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Cotton and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) have introduced legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue China in court to recover damages from the outbreak.

(Listen from 10:17)

A partial transcript is as follows:

ALEX MARLOW: Senator, talk about what we can do as Americans to start holding China accountable. You will have to make a global effort. It’s not just the United States. You probably have to get some allies involved to keep your feet on the fire.

SEN. COTÓ DE TOM: Our legislation is just one way of holding the Chinese communist party responsible for getting rid of this pandemic in the world. We have many other things to do. For example, I have legislation that drives pharmaceutical manufacturing out of China and back to the United States, giving incentives to build new manufacturing plants here and also reducing Chinese imports. We may also consider sanctions against Chinese officials, similar to those we do for human rights violators, if they have covered information that has led to public health emergencies.

One thing that would encourage all your listeners to do is boycott China. Unfortunately, this is not possible in all cases. There are products that are made only in China or are the only place you can get them in the American market. But whenever you have a chance (shopping for clothes, children’s toys, electronics, or anything else), if you have the opportunity to buy Americans, or at least not Chinese, then I’d encourage all of your listeners to do just that.