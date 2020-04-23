Tom Cruise Make a warning with Howard Stern about your daughter Suri?

It is Tom Cruise I will finally do a short interview Howard Stern about your family and your involvement in Scientology? A picture this week is stating. Gossip Cop not so sure.

“Tom’s Bombshell Tell-All!” read the cover of the latest issue of In Touch. The tabloid would have to believe that Cruise is talking about everything: his estrangement from his daughter Suri, his divorces from Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, and, of course, the Church of Scientology. “The whole world,” said an alleged source in the article’s box, “has been waiting for this. Tom talking about such personal things makes him more than just an action star. He makes him more human.”

But even more, the story begins to recede. Although before it seemed that Cruise was ready to do a mass interview, possibly even with this tabloid, it will later be clear that this is not the case. The privileged suspect explains that Cruise is “considering” doing an interview with “someone like Ellen (DeGeneres) or Howard Stern.” In other words, there is currently no interview.

The questionable source cites 14-year-old Suri, who lives with her mother Katie Holmes, as Cruise’s main motivation for talking. “Suri needs her father more than ever,” the insider says. “She lives in New York, where the coronavirus is having a huge price tag.” The rest of the article is dedicated to seeing old details that people already know: Cruise’s split with Nicole Kidman, her ongoing engagement with Scientology, and Katie Holmes ’finished relationship with Jamie Foxx.

While it’s entirely possible that Cruise will one day leave his personal life to the media, it’s hard Gossip Cop Don’t be wary of In Touch’s claim here. The cover of the magazine was obviously designed as a bait and switch to make you think it has some new information for you about the controversial star of the action. But in the end, it’s mostly just about regurgitating the old ones.

The thing is, that source, which probably doesn’t really exist, is right: everyone is waiting for this. You, us, and everyone else would love to hear more about the aspects and exits of Cruise’s life over the past seven years and about the mysterious inner workings of Scientology. The cruiser is one of the most enigmatic figures still active in Hollywood. And he never does interviews. If he were finally doing a report on his life, he would probably be on the cover of every media outlet in the world. So why is In Touch the only publication that seems to know about her? Howard Stern certainly didn’t say anything and doesn’t know it precisely for holding his tongue.

The theory that Tom Cruise is looking for a way to reunite with Suri is popular Gossip Cop removed it each time it appeared. Last November, this same outburst of confidence stated that Cruise was leaving Scientology for Suri. Two months before, Gossip Cop burst another tabloid report insisting that Cruise would be telling “his side of the story” in his split with Holmes, again in an apparent effort to re-establish a relationship with Suri. Holmes ’spokesman, however, told us that“ nothing has changed ”when it comes to Suri’s relationship (or lack thereof) with her father. The representative added that the gossip industry should “stop using Katie’s daughter to sell magazines.” Well, both for that.