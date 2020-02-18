[tom-cruise-pursuing-romance-with-olivia-munn?]

(Getty Pictures)

Is Tom Cruise definitely pursuing a romance with Olivia Munn? Which is the rumor remaining distribute in a single of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Cruise attended a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles earlier this thirty day period, and in accordance to NW, the only rationale he went was to obtain a girl. An alleged insider tells the outlet that the actor “couldn’t keep his eyes off” Munn and rushed in excess of to meet her. “Tom is a charismatic gentleman and truly turned it on for Olivia,” provides the questionable supply. “She’s in no way really mixed with higher A-listers like Tom and he capitalized on how happy she was that he was paying out her so significantly personalized notice.”

The intended tipster goes on to say that Cruise “pulled his common stunt of suggesting they function collectively on a task,” but he intended it sincerely as “he’ll get any likelihood to get to know her improved.” The seemingly phony supply proceeds, “It’s been a though since Tom’s been so thrilled about a probable companion and he’s admitted it may well be ultimately time to settle down once more.”

“Tom wishes Olivia formally on his arm in time for the Top Gun sequel premiere in June,” adds the not known insider. “He’ll pull out all the stops to woo her between now and then – even if he has to personally pilot the chopper that receives her to the purple carpet. Anticipate to hear of some magic formula dates in LA between these two shortly.” The possibly fictitious insider concludes, “Olivia’s extremely energized at the prospect that Tom is interested in her and open up to conference up with him in private.”

The only accurate element of this is story is that both of those Cruise and Munn attended the CAA pre-Oscars occasion. Almost everything else is wrong. NW was determined to make up a tale about the actor’s love lifestyle, so the magazine only joined him to a random woman who was just lately in the similar home as him. Munn has been relationship Tucker Roberts for much more than a year. The actress went general public with her boyfriend, who’s the president of an esports workforce, at a Halloween bash a number of months in the past.

Gossip Cop still checked in with a supply shut to the problem, who assures us that Cruise isn’t pursuing a romance with Munn. Just two months ago, we busted NW for falsely boasting Cruise was attempting to seduce Jennifer Aniston. Soon right before that, the outlet insisted Cruise was begging Demi Moore to be his “Scientology bride.” The unreliable tabloid is now concentrating on Munn for no obvious explanation.