Tom DeLonge confirms that Angels & Airwaves are back in the studio

Tom DeLonge has confirmed that Angels and Airwaves are back in the studio working on a new album.

In a series of posts on Instagram, DeLonge revealed that the band was “back in there” and in another shared a musical snippet the group had been working on.

DeLonge wrote: “@angelsandairwaves is back, and yes, this album will take up my punk roots in the progressive, atmospheric landscapes Angels and Airwaves have always been known for.”

In another, DeLonge said, “The studio is doing very well.” The posts are shown below.

DeLonge separated from Mark Hoppus and Co. in 2015 and continued to find success with Angels & Airwaves. Since his departure, Blink has released the albums “California” and “NINE”, with the Alkaline Trio front man, Matt Skiba, replacing DeLonge on guitar and vocals.

In an interview with Vogue, bassist Hoppus lovingly looked back on the era of the band’s “Enema Of The State”.

“There was a real unity of mind in the band. [it is] when the band found itself, ”he said. “When Tom was in the band, Blink did his best job. After Tom, with Matt in the band, we approach songs in a different way.”

Hoppus added about their relationship after the split: “I spoke to Tom for the first time in two years before this tour started. You do your thing, we do our thing. “Everything is good.”

Last year DeLonge told NME about Angels & Airwaves: “In many ways it is my vision where Blink should go in the future, what Angels is doing on this next record.

“Not yet that it was created, but I started Blink so I had a vision of how it should start and where it should go. But I don’t own the band. I have partners and everyone has the same voice. It was like three people trying to drive the car at the same time and that made it great. “