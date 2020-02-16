[tom-grennan-phone-calls-his-upcoming-next-album-a-“thank-you-note”]

Tom Grennan has talked over his 2nd album on the purple carpet at the NME Awards 2020.

The singer calls the new document, owing out this year, a “thank you note” subsequent a breakup, and phone calls admirers to “expect better” from the future LP.

The singer shared new solitary ‘This Is The Place’, the initial preview of the future 2nd document, back again in January. The album will adhere to up his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

“I’m back again,” Grennan asserted at the NME Awards 2020 red carpet on Wednesday (12 February). “Ready to smash it.”

Tom Grennan on the purple carpet at the NME Awards 2020. Credit history: Ben Bentley/NME

Asked what we can count on from his upcoming second album, the singer stated: “Expect greater. I’ve absent by a break up. It’s not a break up album, but it’s a thank you take note, it’s a sorry be aware, it is not [trying to] cry about it, it’s a ‘here we fucking go’.”

The NME Awards 2020: Enjoy the ideal bits in three raucous minutes

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the most effective of the last 12 months in music. See the entire winners checklist here.

Head to NME.com/awards for all the news and motion from the massive event.