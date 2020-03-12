Tom Hanks and his wife tested positive to the virus coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive on coronavirus in Australia.

The actor said this in his Instagram this morning (March 12), writing to the Gold Coast, Queensland.

View this post in Instagram

Hello, people. We Rita here in Australia. We felt a little tired, as if we have a cold and some pain in the body. Rita had a few chills that come and go. Mild fever, too. To properly play as it is necessary in the world today, we passed on karanavirus test and were found to be positive. Well, right now. What to do next? The health officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks, will be checked, monitored and isolation for as long as required by the public health and safety. Not much more than a one-day approach, no? We will continually communicate and update the world. Take care of yourself! Hanks!

Record, which is divided by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 11, 2020 at 18:08 PDT

“We feel tired, as we have a cold and pain in the body. Rita had several chills that come and go. Weak fever, too. In order to properly play as it should be in the world, we tested for karanavirus and were found to be positive” – wrote Hanks.

“What’s next? The health officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks, will check, observe and isolate as much as required by the public health and safety. Not much more than a one-day approach, no?”

Hanks and his wife were in Australia, where they worked the previous business Baz Luhrmann film of Elvis Presley by Warner Bros. Hanks, who plans to play a long-time leader, Colonel Tom Parker, Presley.

Connect reports that in a separate statement, Warner Bros said it was the “knowing that a member of the campaign” from the movie “tested on COVID-19” and “working closely with the Australian medical institutions to identify and contact all those who may have gone . direct contact with the person. “In a statement, they did not identify Hanks and Wilson.