Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are in the middle of coronavirus diagnosis, Son says, – Up News Info

Chet Hanks parents meet Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilsonthey are warriors from beginning to end.

After a beautiful day in the neighborhood The actor revealed Wednesday that he and his wife of three decades had tested positive for Coronavirus, their 29-year-old son turned to social media to share an update on his family. “How are you all?” Chet said in a video on Instagram. “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both in Australia now because my dad was filming a movie there, but I just talked on the phone with them. They’re both fine, they are aren’t even that sick. “

“They are not worried about it, they are not deterrents, but they are definitely taking the necessary health measures,” he added. “But I don’t think it’s something to worry too much about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and good wishes, but I think everything will be fine, but I appreciate it and just, everyone remains safe there. Lots of love. “

In fact, Hollywood has a great love for the beloved couple. After the news, Tom and Rita’s friends and colleagues began flooding social media with messages of support.

“It was as if he chose the celebrity we were most interested in giving a point to,” he wrote. Whitney Cummings until Wilmer Valderrama and the nation of bachelors Nick Viall both commented on Instagram with hearts and hands praying. Meanwhile, Skai Jakcson He tweeted, “NO TOM, quote; next to a string of crying emojis.

“Wishing two of the world’s best, funniest and most talented people @tomhanks and @RitaWilson a speedy recovery,” he tweeted. Mia Farrow. intervened Marlon WayansDamn you, Tom! You should always be first. The first Emmy winner, the first Oscar winner, the first Hollywood Coronavirus. That was mine! Damn soon! Brother. I love you extremely much. Praying for you and your wife. Always my tweet. “

