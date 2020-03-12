Tom Hanks and wife Rita exam constructive for coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson | Bloomberg Image

Textual content Size:

A-

A+

Chicago: Oscar-successful American actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested optimistic for the new coronavirus when in Australia for a movie shoot.

The few had physique aches and tiredness, among other indicators, the “Forrest Gump” star tweeted on Thursday.

“We Hanks’ will be examined, noticed, and isolated as extended as general public wellbeing requires,” he stated in the Twitter put up. “Not considerably more to it than a 1-working day-at-a-time tactic, no? We’ll hold the globe posted and up-to-date.”

Hanks is in Australia to shoot a motion picture about Elvis Presley. He is playing the job of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s eccentric supervisor, who groomed the famed singer to stardom in the 1950s. Production on the movie, which is being directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, is established to begin filming on Monday.

“We have been built aware that a firm member from our Elvis element film, which is presently in pre-creation in the Gold Coastline, Australia has analyzed positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Brothers explained in a statement.

Warner said it is doing the job carefully with Australian health and fitness agencies to recognize and make contact with any individual who may possibly have arrive in immediate get in touch with with Hanks.- Bloomberg

Also read through: How self-quarantine can ‘flatten the epidemic curve’ as coronavirus scenarios rise

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the best studies & feeling on politics, governance and more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Entire Report