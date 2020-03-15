Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson update fans at Australian Hospital – Up News Info

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson practically broke the internet when the first revealed that he and his wife were quarantined at an Australian hospital after receiving a COVID-19 test that yielded positive results.

Regardless, the sheer amount of support for the couple has been pretty good, except for the way some fans have reacted to Chet Hanks’s comments about it. According to CNN, there have been additional developments since this Wednesday when the couple first revealed their diagnosis.

Hanks shared a photo on Twitter this Sunday that showed a kangaroo and koala watching their toast with vegemite, one of the most popular dishes among Australians. Hanks wrote in the account, “Thanks to the helpers, let’s take care of ourselves and others.”



Thanks to the helpers. Let us take care of ourselves and others. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO

– Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

As mentioned above, Tom and Rita first discovered that they were positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after being tested for typical flu symptoms, including mild, chills, body aches and general fatigue. Warner Brothers studies confirmed that Actor Discard was in place for pre-production work on a new Elvis Presley film.

Hanks is reportedly scheduled to play the singer’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, who died tragically in 1977. Austin Butler will play Elvis. Interestingly, news of Wilson and Hanks’ illness caused panic and concern among the Nine Australian Network, given that Wilson had previously visited their talk show Today Extra.

Wilson was there talking to the hosts of the popular morning show David Campbell and Belinda Russell. Fans of the series know that it airs on CNN’s Nine Network. Currently, there have been about 240 confirmed cases in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently unveiled a $ 11.4 billion economic plan to help stimulate the Australian economy during the crisis. As most know, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the global economy, including much of the entertainment business, the film industry, and even concerts and film festivals.

Coachella, South By Southwest Film Festival and Kana Film Festival have either postponed their dates or talked about cancellation.

