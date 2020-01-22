Tom Hanks doesn’t support CBD and calls for fake ads

Tom Hanks took on fake celebrities and went to Twitter to express his frustration. The actor is just one of hundreds of celebrities whose similarities have been misused for online advertising. This time an advertiser paired it with a CBD product.

Hanks apparently stumbled across the display and saw a familiar face. The ad came complete with classic infomercial lines that appear to have been attributed to the seasoned actor. “After using the product for two weeks, I felt like a new me,” was the text under a photo of Hanks. The ad also implied that Dr. Oz was responsible for the medical benefits of the product.

The ad does not explicitly identify Hanks as the source of the quote, but does include his name above the quote. It is hard to believe that the statement actually came from the actor. Hanks didn’t have it.

“This is wrong and a deliberate hoax,” Hanks posted on Twitter with an attached photo of the misleading ad. “I never said that and would never endorse it.” Come on man! Hanx! “

Endorsement Theft, from A to Oz

Tom Hanks isn’t the only celebrity who gets upset about advertising. The concept has been called “celebrity advertising theft” and is a growing problem in the advertising world. The companies and people who create the untrusted ads can hardly be tracked. Use fake names and shell companies to post ads on other websites.

The ads are usually intended for health or beauty products where readers are misled by fraudulent prices. The advertisement leads users to websites that promise free or discounted “trial versions” of the product, but instead charge the victims large amounts for “subscriptions”.

Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bullock are two of the biggest names fighting the hordes of anonymous advertisers responsible for placing the ads. The two went public last November for using their pictures in advertisements without their consent. Due to the anonymity of the advertisers, no accused are expressly named in the lawsuit.

Dr. Oz himself has had a longstanding problem with theft of endorsements. Oz even wrote a column in the Wall Street Journal urging social networks to grapple with the ever-expanding system. As a brand, Oz sends thousands of warnings to these sketchy advertisers, but, as Tom Hanks has pointed out, it hasn’t quite stopped the scams. We’re currently staying on Twitter to see what the star “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” actually confirms.