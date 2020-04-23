Tom Hanks Gifts Typewriter To Bullied Little one Named Corona

Sweet angel Tom Hanks has yet again reminded us that he is the purest man on the face of the Earth immediately after he despatched a Queensland boy named Corona a heartfelt present.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson been given a letter from the 8-calendar year-previous Gold Coast boy, in which he described how he’s been seriously bullied for his identify amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I heard on the news you and your spouse had caught the coronavirus,” Corona De Vries, who was named soon after the sun’s outermost layer, wrote in a letter to Hanks.

“Are you ok?”

“I like my title but at college individuals connect with me the coronavirus.”

“I get really sad and angry when men and women simply call me this.”

Previously this calendar year, Hanks and Wilson put in three months on the Gold Coast recovering from COVID-19.

Staying the wholesome person he is, Tom obviously replied to the letter, like a present to support his newfound penpal hold up the correspondence.

“Your letter designed my wife and I truly feel so great,” Hanks wrote. “Thank you for staying these types of a great good friend. Buddies make their good friends sense great when they are down.”

“I believed this typewriter would accommodate you. I experienced taken it down to the Gold Coast, and now, it is again – with you. Inquire a grown up how it will work. And use it to publish me back again.”

But if providing him a typewriter didn’t pull at your heartstrings, Tom capped it off with a handwritten observe.

“P.S. You obtained a close friend in me,” he signed off.

Picture:

Getty Photographs / Instagram – Tom Hanks