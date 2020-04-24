Tom Hanks handles the letter to a mocking schoolboy named Crown

Tom Hanks sent a typewriter and a personal letter to an eight-year-old boy who is being bullied because his name is Crown.

The actor wrote a secret memo to Crown De Vries after a young Australian sent him a letter when he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted a coronavirus last month.

In his letter, the Crown wrote: “I heard you and your wife caught a coronavirus. You okay?

“I love my name, but at school people call me ‘coronavirus’. I miss and get angry when people call me this.”

The star sent a letter in response to his new friend and also presented him with a typewriter with the Corona brand, which he used while recovering in Australia.

Hanks – who spent several weeks quarantining down Under Under, where he was working on the biopic of Lurman Elvis Presley’s base when he fell ill – wrote: “Dear friend Crown, your letter made my wife and I feel so great! Thank you for such a good friend – friends make friends feel good when they are down.

“You’re the only person I’ve ever known by the name of the Crown – like a ring around the sun, a crown.

“I saw you on TV, even though I was already in the US – and all is well. Even though I was no longer sick, receiving your letter made me feel even better. I thought this machine would be right for you. I drove it to the Gold Coast, and here it is with you now. “

Hanks is known for his large typewriter collections and urged the Crown to continue correspondence with the device.

He concluded by saying, “Ask the adult how it works. And use it to write me an appeal.”

And ended the letter to The Forrest Gump by referencing the song for the movie “Toy Story” by writing: “PS! I have a friend!”

Hanks was the first fisherman to publicly declare that he had caught a coronavirus, with his wife on March 11, in Australia, for the film.

