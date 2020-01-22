Tom Hanks is banging a ‘hoax’ advertising campaign to support a cannabis company

Tom Hanks called a company that used an unauthorized image of him in an advertising campaign.

The 63-year-old used social media to criticize the fake celebrity ad from CannaPro CBD, which not only used a photo of Hanks to advertise its product, but also attributed a quote to the actor.

“The progress Doctor Oz has made in the CBD industry is remarkable. I would not believe it if I hadn’t had the opportunity to try it myself,” read the incorrect quote that appeared next to a photo of Hanks. “After using CannaPro CBD for two weeks, I already felt like a new me.”

Cannabidiol or CBD oil is a product of the cannabis plant that claims to be a natural remedy for chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. But Hanks said he had never tested the product and would not endorse it.

“This is wrong and a deliberate false report. I never said that and would never approve of it. Come on, man! Hanx!” The Oscar winner has triggered on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

TV presenter Dr. Mehmet Oz, also known as Dr. Oz, who is mentioned in the fake recommendation, also struck the advertisement.

“This is a fake and misleading advertisement designed to trick consumers into illegally exploiting false claims and our similarities,” he wrote in response to Hanks’ tweet. “I’m not involved in any cannabis companies.”

However, Hanks didn’t have to say no because nobody believed he would ever endorse a CBD product – even Kate Couric could see through the fake ad. The beloved American journalist also pointed out that she too was involved in a similar campaign.

“Yes, and I didn’t approve of wrinkle cream, although I could probably use one,” she commented on Hanks’ post, adding the hashtag #Ridiculous.

The actor was the face of another fake celebrity ad in July. The same unauthorized image of Hanks was used, this time for a Cali Naturals hemp oil product.

“FRAUD! INTERNET FAKE! Just so you know. Hanx,” he said on Instagram.

