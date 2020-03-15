Tom Hanks Is Evidently Seeking To Treatment COVID-19 With Vegemite

Sweet angel man Tom Hanks is producing headlines once again today, but you don’t require to freak out since his coronavirus has not gotten even worse. As an alternative, the Toy Story actor is in the news for sharing a truly crazy photograph of his Vegemite toast that has completely sent me at 9pm on a Sunday night time.

Tom took to Instagram to share a photograph of his breakfast, leaving me to query no matter if he’s in fact bought coronavirus, or if he’s just overdosed on sodium from the insane amount of Vegemite he’s been consuming.

Hanks is presently in isolation on the Gold Coast after him and his wife Rita Wilson were being identified with coronavirus previously this week.

Naturally, Australian Twitter went definitely crazy in excess of the photograph, sending “Vegemite” to the prime of the Twitter trends checklist.

Many lovers are persuaded he’ll make it via the coronavirus but it’ll eventually be the Vegemite that receives him.

Tom Hanks is likely to die from Vegemite is not he. https://t.co/s2DCvKoWuy

— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 15, 2020

But other people consider he could be applying this as some form of Diy coronavirus remedy. Surely this amount of money of Vegemite could destroy any type of viral infection recognized to gentleman.

killing coronavirus with nuclear concentrations of vegemite may be our only hope https://t.co/AjCuOZilSx

— Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) March 15, 2020

We need to have to defend Tom Hanks at all costs. This is basically Too A great deal Vegemite for any human.

Virus should be influencing your style buds because that’s a large amount of Vegemite mate! https://t.co/dhttx1yl4o

— Mike Cannon-Brookes ????????‍???????? (@mcannonbrookes) March 15, 2020

Even immediately after becoming diagnosed with coronavirus, Tom Hanks is nonetheless acquiring means to be the only matter my mind can think about.

We love Just one person. And apparently that guy genuinely fucking loves Vegemite.