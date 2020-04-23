Tom Hanks sent an eight-year-old gift called Corona the Greatest Gift

It’s a bit strange to say they got a piece from their Hollywood hero, but eight-year-old Corona DeVries is no different.

The name Corona may be a difficult time. The main cause of anxiety at the start of the brain hemorrhage was that the boy was tempted to write to Hanks and Rita Wilson when they were recovering from the coronavirus, telling her he knew it was the same. with trembling and quick anticipation the recovery is complete.

Corona Gold’s son wrote to movie star Tom Hanks about his credentials for his name. (9News)

But when a row at her home in Helensvale on the west Gold Coast came all the way from Santa Monica in California, the boy could hardly contain his joy.

Inside and buried under pieces of bubblewrap – a vintage siquebr, paired with an e-mail printed from Tom Hanks’ desk.

“It’s strange,” Corona said of the gift, “because it’s too old for anyone before they give it to Tom Hanks.”

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were abducted in Australia after being diagnosed with coronavirus. (9News)

Not just any typewriter – but a ‘Corona’ trade mark. The same man Hanks took with him in a solitary confinement at the Gold Coast Museum grounds after his COVID-19 illness.

Check the letter with the column.

“Corona,” it reads, “you are thankful for being such good friends – friends who are so good at it.

“Even though I’m not sick anymore, having your letter with me improves.

Corona says she loves Hanks because of her work as Woody’s voice voice in Toy Story

“He’s still on TV when I’m sick.”

Hanks is famous for his love of television users and this machine has made a scene with him by portraying the protagonist on the side.

Corona’s mother, Kevin, said Kevin was a popular and not-so-popular figure from the Hollywood heavyweights.

The Hanks alerted the boy to the sign. (9News)

“That kind of user base is very important to Tom, and for him to give Corona a very serious edge,” he said.

The machine has been used successfully for many years, the paper spool carrying many of the key flaws.

“I thought this correspondent was right for you,” read Hanks’s letter, “I took him to the Gold Coast, and again, he returned.

“Ask a barber how it works.”

Corona claims she only saw one time writing “online.”

Throughout the film, Hanks is also involved in the plot and self-publishing, telling Corona to “write me back”.

Hanks interjects with a handwritten note – “I got your boyfriend.”

A little more romance was found to change the life of this boy.