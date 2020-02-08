Tom Hanks’ son Chet finds snowboarding “white culture”

Tom Hanks son Chet Hanks again made the headlines just because he really believes that “snowboarding”, “Billabong T-shirts” and the word “gnarly” are white culture.

If you knew me at all, you would know that I would literally give my life for Tom Hanks, so I’m a little annoyed that his son Chet apparently spends his time justifying cultural appropriation by comparing it to a white person to try dreadlocks to a Jamaican person who wants to snowboard.

This is the second time that Chet has been charged with cultural appropriation after being filmed at the Golden Globes, which imitate Patois, although he is very American and not Jamaican at all.

Why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks speaking Patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA

– Brittny Pierre (@ sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

But he has increased significantly this week and responded to criticism in his Instagram videos “Chet Chat”.

“Let’s say there is a dreadlocked Rastafarian who grew up in Jamaica and watched the X Games and the Olympics … and said,” Hey man, I would love to snowboard one day, that looks fun out! “Chet started to hike.” When he grows up, he makes a trip to Colorado and jumps on the snowboard … and falls in love with him. He wants to move to Colorado, wear Oakley sunglasses and Billabong, and immerse himself in the scene – Play flip cup and beer pong and say, “Yeah, dude! I only shredded growling poodles, only hit huge kickers, chased threesomes and just shredded through the trees. It was damn gnarled guy.”

Ahh yes, I love my culture. Oakley Shades and Billabong T-Shirts are * definitely * an important part of the “white” culture.

“Should white people get mad at him for appropriating their culture? How ridiculous that would be if white people said: “No, no, no, that’s our culture”. So my question is, why doesn’t it work both ways? “

Of course, people quickly pointed out how ridiculous it all sounded and simply said that white people had no culture. Obviously, these people don’t understand the cultural meaning of Oakley shades.

“People say white people have no culture. This is confusing for me because I look at the different types of European cultures like French versus Sweden versus Germans. “

Give this man a shovel because Chet Hanks is really digging a hole here. If you think that “reverse racism” is bad, prepare for reverse cultural appropriation.

Nobody:

No damn body:

Chet Hanks: Okay, I can’t wear grills and a durag and call you a veranda monkey jiggaboo sambo? Let’s turn that around: imagine a Kenyan skateboard.

– ???? Obeah Arthur ???? (@coochieprintz) February 5, 2020

For Tom Hanks to stay healthy and pure, he had to personalize every stupid and improbable part of his soul and give it life.

So protect Chet Hanks at all costs. https://t.co/ymqqYCZZnU

– Michael T Ford III (@MTFIII) February 5, 2020

Chet Hanks is really on IG and talks about cultural appropriation by comparing a white person with dreadlocks to a black Jamaican person who wants to snowboard ……… pic.twitter.com/hrEuftPos5

– Hilary Banks (@soniamariesays), February 5, 2020

Yes, so Chet Hanks decided to explain himself with some loose comparisons. He would have better ignored the criticism. Sometimes it is good to just stfu. #HappyBlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/eG7LDdf5Ce

– Queenie (@CurlyAfroQueen) February 5, 2020

In another brilliant staging of intelligence and Simpatico, Chet Hanks compares white people wearing dreadlocks and Rastafarianism with black people wearing Oakleys and snowboarding (“white culture?”) ????

I can not. @tomhanks, get your boy. pic.twitter.com/76VUZ26rFa

– Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) February 5, 2020

Chet Hanks needs training in cultural appropriation. He has no idea what he’s talking about. pic.twitter.com/jKRH4XRBKo

– Kai (@kai_ady) February 5, 2020

We hope that Tom Hanks’ cute angelic nature will eventually get lost on Chet.

Image:

Instagram / Chet Hanks

