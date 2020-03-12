Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Positive Test for Coronavirus

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus while in Australia for the pre-production of an untitled movie Elvis Presley.

“Hi, people. Rita and I are here in Australia. We were a little tired, like we had colds and body aches,” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. “Rita had some chills coming in and were going. Light fevers as well. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus and found to be positive. “

“Well, now. What do we do next? Medical officials have protocols that need to be followed, ” the actor continued. “We Hanks” will be tested, watched and isolated for as long as it requires public health and safety. Not much more than one approach at a time, right? We will keep the world published and updated. “

Hanks and Wilson have been married since 1988.

The announcement followed the direction of President Donald Trump’s Oval Office in the nation on his administration’s response to a deadly disease spread across the country. The president announced that the United States will block trips from European countries for 30 days from midnight on Friday to try to avoid additional cases of coronavirus from the continent.

“After consulting with our leading government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans,” he said. “These bans apply not only to the large amount of trade and freight, but to a number of other things as we gain approval. All that comes from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”

Trump said he is also instructing the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus, and urge Congress to increase the funding for this program by $ 50 million and provide them with the Americans an immediate reduction in payroll tax.

The briefing came after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 31 Americans had died from the COVID-19 outbreak, and more than 1,000 were sick.

Trump warned that the greatest risk is among the elderly with underlying health conditions, and he strongly advised senior people’s homes to suspend all medically unnecessary visits and encouraged older people to avoid unnecessary travel. .

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” said Trump.

The UPI contributed to this report.