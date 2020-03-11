Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, test positive for coronavirus

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his spouse, actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation.

Hanks made the information general public through his social media accounts late Wednesday. The few had been touring in Australia, Hanks wrote in his tweet, describing “we felt a little bit fatigued, had colds and some body aches. Rita has dome chills that arrived and went. Slight fevers way too. To perform points ideal, as is essential in the planet correct now we were being tested for the coronavirus and uncovered to be constructive.”

The actor was in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s still untitled Elvis Presley biopic in which Hanks performs Presley’s longtime supervisor Colonel Tom Parker.

In accordance to deadline.com, Warner Bros., the studio powering the movie, issued its personal assertion:

“We have been built aware that a firm member from our Elvis function movie, which is at this time in pre-creation in The Gold Coast, Australia, has examined good for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working intently with the suitable Australian wellbeing agencies to discover and speak to any one who may possibly have come in direct call with the individual. The wellbeing and safety of our organization customers is generally our best priority, and we are taking safety measures to protect all people who functions on our productions close to the planet. The individual who analyzed constructive for COVID-19 is at this time obtaining cure.”

