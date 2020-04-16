Hollywood star Tom Hardy will read the night-time story in the long-running series “Bedtime Stories.”

An episode of BBC Children’s Channel CBBS has run from April 27 to May 7. The network announced that Hardy, who appeared on Hardy at the। program, returned to the post Wednesday.

Tom Hardy is coming up with this special plan for the kids!

Hardy will be reading “Hug Me” by Simon Ciarlo; “Under the same Sky” by Robert Vecio and Nikki Johnson; “There is a tiger in the garden” by Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t worry, little crab” by Chris Hufton; And “Problems of Problems” by Rachel Rooney and Zahra Hicks.

The episodes were shot in Hardy’s garden, following social distance guidelines during the coronavirus epidemic. She will join a French bulldog named Blue for stories of bedtime.

“It’s not exciting for us to read so many stories for Tom. It is during this challenging time that the BBC fulfills its mission of entertaining all over the UK and these new stories guarantee that they will be able to share long-distance friendships, problem-solving, and true courage to face impossible challenges, “said Cheryl Taylor, BBC Childress Head of Content.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.