Tom Hardy will appear in New Biopic as Explorer Ernest Shackleton

Tom Hardy will appear as discoverer Ernest Shackleton in Heyday Film’s new biopic

According to Variety, Oscar nominee Tom Hardy has officially committed to the title role in the long-standing biographical drama film titled Shackletonthat will focus on the life of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. In partnership with David Heymans Heyday Films, Hardy and Dean Baker will appear as producers through their Hardy Son & Baker banner.

“Tom and I have always been fascinated by Shackleton as a leader and his infectious optimism and absolute belief in his team.” Baker said in a statement. “At a time when leaders seem to care more about themselves than society, Shackleton sacrificed his own needs to ensure the wellbeing of his team – that’s inspiring.”

Sir Ernest Shackleton is a legendary polar explorer in the 1900s when he led three expeditions to Antarctica. His most famous expedition was the Imperial Transantarctic Expedition, which lasted from 1914 to 1917. Shackleton’s ship called Endurance was crushed in the pack ice, and Shackleton led his crew on a month-long journey at sub-zero temperatures until they reached firm ground.

For his achievements as an explorer, he was knighted by King Edward VII and awarded medals such as the polar medal and the Allied victory medal. Shackleton died of a fatal heart attack in 1922 at the age of 47.

The Shackleton The film is written by Peter Straughan with Heyday Films, the production company for Oscar-nominated films A marriage story and Once upon a time in Hollywoodand Studio Channel work together again to produce the film. In this project, Heyday Films and Studio Channel are currently working on the upcoming filming of Pippi long stocking.

Tom Hardy is best known for his legendary roles in critically acclaimed and blockbuster films such as Mad Max: Fury Street. Beginning. The dark knight rises and The revenant, Next he will see films like: the Biopic Crime Film Fonzo, depicting the role of the infamous American gangster Al Capone, nicknamed Scarface; and in Sony Pictures poison Continued, resuming his role as Eddie Brock.