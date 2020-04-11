Tom Hiddleston AK Loki to feature in Chris Hemsworth’s movie? Thai Waititi opens

After giving us the glorious Thor: Ragnarok in 4, Taika Waititi is ready to direct the upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. In the movie, Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role of God of Thunder and the film will focus on the events behind Avenger: Endgame.

Last year, when Marvel announced the films for the stage, there was a question fans desperately need to answer – will Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appear in the new Thor? Recently, the Jojo Rabbit director had an Instagram live session with his fans and one of them asked if Loki would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika gave a very interesting answer.

Taika Waiteti said, “Oh, you … I can’t say” and he paused slightly and said, “If I had tried to kill Loki for some reason I would have asked about it and Marvel might have told me they needed an endless war. For that is how I can know about things to come. “

It looks like Kurti is often revealing some details about Thor: love and thunder but he felt he shouldn’t talk about it! Only time will tell if we don’t see Thor Lok Loki couple Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on the big screen.

Talking about Loki, he was killed by Thanas (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War climax. In Avengers: Endgame, when superheroes travel back in time, escape with २०१२ Loki Tesetrak. So the version of God’s misfit is still alive. There is a Disney + series that is based on the life of the fugitive Loki and it will be released in 1.

