Tom Holland brings his dog Tessa to the premiere of “Dolittle” in London! | Carmel Laniado, Dolittle, Emma Thompson, Harry Collett, Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, Tom Holland

Tom holland pose for a photo with his dog Tessa and his longtime friend and frequent co-star Robert Downey Jr. at Dolittle premiere on Saturday 25 January at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

The 23-year-old actor expresses the role of a dog in the film, so it’s appropriate that he brings his pet dog to the event!

Join the event guys were co-stars Emma Thompson, Harry collett, and Carmel Laniado, as good as RobertWife Susan Downey, who produced the film.

“So much fun this morning at Prime Minister Doolittle of London. I think it’s safe to say that Tessa stole the show. A big love to the big man @robertdowneyjr and head to the link in my biography for your dog to trust a dog’s collar, ” TO M wrote on Instagram.

Dolittle now plays in theaters in most parts of the world. It opens in the UK on February 7.

For information: Carmel wear a Richard Quinn dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and vintage earrings.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB