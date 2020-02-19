[tom-holland-hits-the-blue-carpet-at-‘onward’-premiere]

Tom Holland appears to be like so sharp on the blue carpet at the premiere of his new film, Onward, on Tuesday night (February 18) in Hollywood.

The 23-calendar year-old actor voices Ian Lightfoot in the animated Disney Pixar movie, subsequent to Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Here’s the entire summary of the film: Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on an journey to uncover if there is continue to a little magic still left out there in get to shell out one final working day with their father, who died when they have been also younger to don’t forget him.

Onward is out on March sixth. Check out a brand name new clip under!

