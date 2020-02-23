tom-holland-operates-into-ian-lightfoot-at-‘onward’-premiere!

Tom Holland receives a pic with a enthusiast who dressed up just like his character, Ian Lightfoot, at the premiere of Onward held at The Curzon Mayfair on Sunday afternoon (February 23) in London, England.

The 23-year-aged actor also brought alongside his 3 brothers – Sam, Harry, and Paddy on the blue carpet.

Pics: Check out out the newest photos of Tom Holland

Singer Tallia Storm and Eyal Booker were being also spotted at the premiere celebration.

Onward is set to premiere in theaters on March six.

Just not too long ago, Tom resolved some rumors about that deep bogus Back to the Potential clip.

25+ photos inside of Tom Holland and his brothers at the Onward premiere…