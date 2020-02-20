[tom-holland-would-not-want-to-star-in-a-‘back-to-the-future’-remake]

Tom Holland enthusiasts are buzzing about the potential of a Again to the Long run remake just after Tom was edited into a clip from the 1985 flick.

In the “deepfake” movie, Tom‘s experience was edited on to Michael J. Fox‘s Marty McFly while Robert Downey Jr.’s was place onto Christopher Lloyd‘s Doc Brown.

Regardless of fan’s desire for the movie to become a actuality, Tom doesn’t want to be a element of a remake!

“I would not be intrigued since that is a great film,” Tom instructed ET.

He additional, “When I initial bought Spider-Guy, my intention was to be my generation’s Marty McFly. When I was on the push tour, a journalist explained to me, ‘You understand you are like Marty McFly in this movie?’ And I was like, ‘Done.’”

