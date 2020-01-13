Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers outperforms Russell Wilson to get Packers past Seahawks into the NFC title game National Sports

Loading...

GREEN BAY – Many in the NFL thought Sunday’s playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks would be a change of guard.

This was the time, experts said that 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers of the Packers would give way to 31-year-old Russell Wilson of the Seahawks as the best quarterback in the NFC. Wilson, they said, had done things – lengthening games with his feet, completing deep balls, making clutch throws – that made Rodgers famous, only this season Wilson made them better than Rodgers.

Rodgers replied Sunday evening.

Rodgers scored a 28:23 win over Seattle at Lambeau Field, scoring a goal for Green Bay after scoring two goals against the Seahawks in critical situations.

The elusive Wilson was outstanding on Seattle’s comeback in the second half after an 18-point deficit, but it was Rodgers who led the day with a superlative performance that showed that he is still the king of the NFC quarterbacks , Whenever the packers needed something, he delivered.

“Winning is always satisfying, but there are moments in the season that are higher than others, and this is obviously one of those moments,” said Rodgers. “Because of the way her offensive moved the ball, I knew I had to play a few games tonight. I felt good about my preparation and performance. I really felt locked up and did well from Wednesday and felt really good all day today. I felt like one of those performances would be today. “

Rodgers completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns with a pass rating of 113.7. He performed three 75-yard landings and one of 60 yards.

But it was in the end when Rodgers showed that he is still the master. Wilson got the Seahawks within five, but the Packers defense eventually stopped Seattle. Hoping to run out of time, Green Bay had the ball 2 minutes and 32 seconds ahead on the 20-yard line.

On the third and seventh of 23 goals, Rodgers scored a perfect goal between two defenders and won 32 meters for wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers later faced a third-and-9 at Seattle’s 45 when Rodgers Jimmy Graham came to a close on a 9-yard intersection and lost the game first.

“I thought he made a few clutch throws,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “A good indication of a really good quarterback game, look at the third loss. It was one of the best performances we showed on the third loss all year round. We were 9 out of 13, I think. Only Clutch throws and. ” his ability to stand there. He showed Jimmy the last game on the flat cross. I thought he did an excellent job. “

Rodgers’ performance had to be particularly satisfactory as he suffered from his legendary accuracy after four games in a row and his best NFL career as a passerby scored one goal. This started the league-wide whisper that Rodgers was finally beginning to show his age. It had not escaped the highly competitive Rodgers that he faced Wilson, whose ingenuity reflected his own.

“Unlike our last game, we played in Detroit, where I felt pretty good with most of the throws and statistically with all of the throws I made tonight,” said Rodgers. “I felt good when the ball fell out of my hand. It’s one of those feelings that you feel when you warm up when you really feel like you’re locked up.”

There were other factors in Rodgers’ recent downturn that were beyond his control, but he showed Sunday that he still has it. It even contained a rare quarterback sneak for a third rebuild and 14-yard run-around end.

“It’s just a typical Aaron,” said Adams. “People have days that won’t always be perfect. I haven’t seen anything that has changed drastically. He didn’t come in every day and meditate, he did his thing and he’s Aaron. So at any time, he . ” can blow up and have a game like that. So, what we attach our hats to is that it is able to be explosive at any time. “

Adams was Rodgers’ criminal partner during the game, who scored eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. All eight of Adams’ catches went down first. Adams killed the Seahawks on corner stretches with 20 and 40 meter landings in addition to the deceased 32-yarder.

“We put the world on our shoulders,” said Adams. “We came up with this game because we knew it had to be a 12-and-17-type game, one of the games we did in the past … if we got involved with it.” Side and we’re able to find each other and get on the right wavelength early on, I think it’s really hard to beat this team. “

We’ll find out on Sunday when Green Bay, the number 2 seed, plays in the best-staffed San Francisco, a team that defeated it in late November. Now Rodgers is back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2016 season.

“He deserved it,” said Adams. “He’s a damn good player. We all know what he’s done in his career. He’s definitely hungry for another Super Bowl. He deserves it, so we’re doing everything we can to put him in that position bring. “

It seems that Rodgers is doing the same.

Packers 28, Seahawks 23

