Tom Oates: Defeat against dominant 49ers proves that the packers still have a lot to do after a promising season National sport

SANTA CLARA, California – Even after 17 games, it was impossible to tell if the Green Bay Packers were lucky or lucky.

Sunday’s NFC championship game against the raging 49ers from San Francisco answered this question once and for all.

To be fair, the Packers relied on a lot more than luck when they won 14 of their first 17 games. Still, they had a lot of problems when they made it back to the playoffs after two years away.

You haven’t lost a starter to injury from more than four games. They were supported by questionable referee decisions and opponents who played without quarterbacks or setbacks. They even paused in the playoffs when the likely opponent New Orleans was eliminated early and street-weary Seattle showed up with a running back that lured it out of retirement.

Though people doubted it to the end, the spirited and cohesive packers deserved the right game for the NFC title by winning game after game under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. They rarely dominated an opponent, but always found ways to win.

Until Sunday.

That was the moment when the Packers were out of luck – not to mention offensive and defensive – and suffered a sobering 37:20 loss to the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Not that luck would have brought them anything good against a fast and physical 49ers team that dominated them for the second time this season. This time, an unstoppable running game was used to overwhelm the Packers’ defenses and control the game.

In the end the message was clear. The Packers made great strides this season under LaFleur, showing that they can compete with any other team in the NFC, but not in the 49ers league. At least not yet. Not in terms of coaching, talent, or experience.

Gold Rush: The San Francisco 49ers head to the Super Bowl LIV after walking past Green Bay Packers 37-20

San Francisco is a team as complete as the NFC and proved it on Sunday, just as it was when it showed a similarly dominant performance in the 37-8 win over the Packers eight weeks ago. The 49ers took the lead 23: 0 in the first encounter and 27: 0 on Sunday.

“We just didn’t play the game properly,” said great receiver Davante Adams. “We didn’t start as quickly as we normally do when we’re good. We knew what we had to do and just didn’t do it. It’s difficult when you play against teams like that. It’s difficult to be . ” We came back on the way there. They have a very good run and a very good defense. We just dropped the ball. ‘

A more objective observer could argue that the 49ers forced them to drop the ball. San Francisco beat Green Bay on both lines in the first game and was even more dominant on Sunday.

Raheem Mostert hurried back 220 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was considered the weakest link in the 49ers, and the Packers took advantage of that, but they couldn’t stop the run enough to force the 49ers to throw. Garoppolo only started eight passes all day.

The Packers had only 93 meters in the first half when the 49ers controlled the game in progress and put quarterback Aaron Rodgers under pressure whenever they needed it, either by winning one on one or designing a flash.

“It’s a pretty quick and physical team, there’s no doubt about it,” said LaFleur. “This is just the whole philosophy of this defense, especially if the linebackers are at the top of the seven, they want speed. And they are a fast team. They look at their running backs, all of their backs can run and shoot . ” run really well, tight end, their O-linemen. It’s a fast team and they were better and faster and more physical than we were tonight. ‘

They were better in both games, which is an equally good starting point for packers to improve in this promising season. You need more speed for the wide receiver, tight end and front 7 for defense, especially for the linebacker.

Tom Oates scores top marks for Green Bay Packers’ defeat by San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game (37:20)

LaFleur’s inexperience was sometimes evident this season, and it was Sunday again when the 49ers were one step ahead of the Packers all day. The good news? He always showed the ability to learn from his mistakes.

Despite the depressing ending, the packers were later optimistic. It wasn’t just empty talk either. With the additions of General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the fresh wind that LaFleur brought to the team, Green Bay is an ascending team. It just didn’t look like Sunday when the gap between the teams was obvious.

“It looks pretty big,” said Rodgers. “They met us a couple of times but I don’t think it’s that big. I think we’re very close. I think we’re just a little more consistent if we don’t play with these guys consistently. But we have managed.” I’ve said this before: we have to have one of them at home. It is a different ball game. ‘

Maybe yes, but the packers still have gaps to fill. You need another offseason to develop the kind of squad that can take you to the Super Bowl. The kind of roster that the 49ers have.

“I think we obviously need to improve and tidy up, but I’m not going to sit here and say we’re miles away because I think that’s not the way to go,” said Bryan Bulaga. “I think we’re close, but it just wasn’t there this season.”

No, it wasn’t. But the Packers are much better off than they were.

Photos: Green Bay Packers cannot compete with San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game

49ers 37, Packers 20

Fans tailgate prior to the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Fans arrive in Santa Clara, California before the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

The tailgate of fans at Levi’s Stadium prior to the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will be fired by Nick Bosa in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers fans before the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49er kicker Robbie Gould scores a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert of the 49ers in San Francisco will be tackled by Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert (31) scores in front of Green Bay Packers (26) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrated in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, after relegating against the Green Bay Packers for the first time ,

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers ahead of linebacker Za’Darius Smith in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California ,

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers’ offensive against David Bakhtiari (right) blocks the defensive end of San Francisco 49er, Anthony Zettel, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

The Green Bay Packers, centered on Aaron Jones, will be played by Jaquiski Tartt (left) and Richard Sherman (left) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020 Tackled. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

The San Francisco 49ers returning Tevin Coleman will be dismissed in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers’ Jake Kumerow (16) will be tackled by Emmanuel Moseley, defender of the San Francisco 49er, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers fans watch during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert (bottom left) will meet the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49er defender K’Waun Williams, right, hits the ball from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. The Packers is recovering.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) will play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

The San Francisco 49ers celebrate after being intercepted by defenseman Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert (31), 49th of San Francisco, meets Ibraheim Campbell (35) and Tramon Williams (35), defenders of Green Bay Packers, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Allen Lazard (13), the great recipient of Green Bay Packers, is tackled by Jimmy Ward, the unknown American from San Francisco 49, as Emmanuel Moseley the next in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020 Half of the NFL NFC Championship football game tracks, Calif.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco defender Emmanuel Moseley (41) responds after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (center right) watches the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55) gestures alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) from Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

The defensive end of San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa (97) is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive against David Bakhtiari (69) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL-NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL-NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

A Green Bay Packer fans watch the first half of the NFL NFC championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford will play the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Marquise Goodwin, recipient of the 49ers in San Francisco, celebrates in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will play Bryan Bulaga in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers move back Aaron Jones (33) hits the ground in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, before Solomon Thomas defensive end in San Francisco 49 ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers close end Jimmy Graham (80) meets the 49th San Francisco defender Dre Greenlaw (57) in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will play the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers broad receiver Davante Adams (17) will face the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers move back Aaron Jones (33) hits the ground in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara before the defensive end of Solomon Thomas (94) in San Francisco. Calif.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers run back Aaron Jones will face the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Geronimo Allison (81) of Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass in front of the defender K’Waun Williams (24) of San Francisco 49 in Santa Clara in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Musician Lil Jon watches during the NFL NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packer’s close end Jimmy Graham, right, knocks the San Francisco 49er Dre Greenlaw linebacker off in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Jared Veldheer (68) and his teammates from Green Bay Packers stand on the sidelines in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packer’s close end Jimmy Graham (80) will be in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, by Jimmy Ward (20), San Francisco’s 49th security guard 49 , tackled.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers long-range receiver Davante Adams (17) cannot intercept a two-point conversion pass in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in front of San Francisco 49 defender Emmanuel Moseley. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Davante Adams, the great recipient of Green Bay Packers, breaks out of the San Francisco 49er corner in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers fans watch each other during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

49ers 37, Packers 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as a San Francisco 49er defender passes Anthony Zettel (92) during the second half of the NFL NFC championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press