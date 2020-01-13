Tom Oates: Green Bay Packers’ Performance Assessment in 28:23 win over Seattle Seahawks | National sport

Loading...

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates rates the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 28:23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday night’s NFC playoffs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Insult: B

The plan was to be aimed Davante Adams and he delivered catching eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was sharp all day, especially on the last drive when he converted two third-and-longs. Aaron Jones had 62 hard earned yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Graham popped up at the right time.

Defense: B

Jaire Alexander forced fiddling with Seattle’s first game. It’s a shame that the referees didn’t see it Chandon Sullivan fall on it. The packers are completely shut down Marshawn Lynch but Russell Wilson injured her while running and walking past. The Packers fired Wilson five times, including two each Za’Darius and Preston Smith,

Moving on: Green Bay Packers hold Seattle Seahawks back to reach the NFC title game in San Francisco

Special teams: C

The Packers were saved early on when JK Scott nailed a 55 yard punt with no return. He did that at the beginning of the season. But in the 5th minute, Scott missed the chance to hit Seattle deep with a weak Australian-style punt. Bricklayer Crosby had no touchbacks, but the kickoff reporting did not allow large returns.

Coaching: B

Bringing the ball to Jones and Adams was a good game plan. A quarterback sneaking on third-and-1? You don’t see that very often at Rodgers. It was smart to pull Rodgers out of your pocket. Mike Pettine Flashed rarely, but got the drive-stop sack when he sent five into the game too late.

Overall: B

Just when it looked like the Packers had put together a rare full game, Wilson came along. He led the Seahawks back from a 28:10 deficit and let the Packers squirm before Green Bay prevailed in the last 5 minutes. Despite their contradiction, the Packers are a Super Bowl win.

Photos: Green Bay Packers fight Seattle Seahawks to win the trip to the NFC title game

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Davante Adams (17), is waiting for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in an NFC playoff on Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late fourth quarter. The Packers retrieved the ball and ran out of the clock.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets a pass that he ran in the 3rd quarter for a 40-yard touchdown.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter. The Packers retrieved the ball and ran out of the clock.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late fourth quarter.

Tight end of Green Bay packers Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates a pass for the first loss at the end of the fourth quarter. The packers could run out of time after catching.

Green Bay Packers' recipient Davante Adams (17) had a touchdown pass in the first quarter that gave the Packers an early lead.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after beating Seahawks 28-23.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after beating the Seahawks 28-23.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) after beating Seahawks 28-23.

Green Bay Packers in front of linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) on his cell phone after defeating Seahawks 28-23.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field after defeating Seahawks 28-23.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) is attempting to shoot Seattle Seahawks long range Tyler Lockett (16) in the third quarter.

Seattle Seahawks, who runs back Marshawn Lynch (24), counts on a 3rd quarter run.

Seattle Seahawks, who runs back Marshawn Lynch (24), counts on a 4th quarter pass.

Green Bay Packers, 1 behind Aaron Jones (33), ran a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

