Tom Oates: OK won’t be good enough for packers in playoffs national

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur insists his team is better at it.

Mainly in response to a series of irregular performances by the Green Bay Packers during the season, the coach says almost weekly in the first year that the best is yet to come.

Packers’ fans have been fairly patient – a 13: 3 record and # 2 in NFC playoffs make this easier – while waiting for Green Bay to reach the level his record indicates. However, the time for patience has run out. If the Packers are indeed a championship candidate, they have to start playing that way.

Like Sunday, for example.

Packers who ignore Russell Wilson’s Lambeau Field battles

Including their NFC division round game at Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Packers are potentially watching three consecutive playoff games where only OK isn’t good enough. This must be a problem for a team that has only shown a strong 60-minute performance on both sides once or twice this season.

Or a goal. This is how the Packers see it after sitting in the playoffs on the first weekend.

“You always strive for excellence in the way a team works. Do you know what I mean?” Guard Billy Turner said. “As many people know, there is no one on earth who is perfect, and there is no perfect football team. There is a team that went 16-0 and that was the ’72 Dolphins. Except for that everyone is following. ” Perfection There are definitely gains and advances that could be made, and I think it definitely helped us make progress in this area of ​​our game, whatever that may be. There is definitely nothing that I think we are terrible about. I think there are a lot of things we can improve. I think we are still on the way to this high point. “

With more than half of the inexperienced players after the season, Packers veterans who help the playoff newbies get ready

Most teams build up over the season, expand their playbook, and improve their performance over the weeks. The Packers have shown significant growth in five games during their current winning streak. Momentum and good health are two of the most important factors at the time of the playoff, and packers have both.

They also have a legion of skeptics who all ask the same questions about a Packers team whose greatest asset was finding a way to win in tight games. If the Packers didn’t find the sweet spot after 16 games, why would anyone expect them to find it now? What if they exhaust their talent and have no room for growth?

For a man, the packers say they could find one or two pieces of equipment. But when asked where this improvement comes from, the details are somewhat sketchy.

Aaron Rodgers fine with reduced role as long as Packers keep winning

“I just think it brings four quarters of consistent football into all three phases,” said LaFleur. “It certainly didn’t feel like we could do it even though we found a way. It’s a credit to the boys in this dressing room if they can find a way to stay ahead of the game. But I only think in Understand consistency in all three phases for four quarters. “

It will not be easy to find consistency, starting with the game against the lively Seahawks, another team that has been successful in tight games. Green Bay is 8-1 in games of eight points or less, Seattle is 11-2. Including last week’s playoff win in Philadelphia, Seattle scores 8-1 at street games. Packers are 6-2.

The biggest difference between the teams is that the packers are violin-able, while the Seahawks have lost key players in the return, offensive and defensive lines. In addition, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has been 3-0 at Lambeau since 2015.

Tom Oates: Russell Wilson remains armed and dangerous for Seahawks

However, there are reasons to believe that the Packers could improve their game in the playoffs. They ran 100 meters in four of their last five games. During this time, the defense allowed 14.2 points per game and detained three of the five opponents under a 100 meter hurry. Ty Ervin breathed life into the second leg in special teams.

The greatest uncertainty factor remains the passing game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his pedestrian group (with the exception of Davante Adams) with wide receivers and narrow ends simply haven’t achieved a level of consistency. Part of this is due to LaFleur’s ever-changing schedules, another due to Rodger’s sudden inaccuracy and another due to a group of receivers lacking speed and throwing too many balls. Since the receivers don’t get faster, every improvement has to come from LaFleur and Rodgers.

“I think there is still so much to do,” said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. “From an offensive point of view, now is the time when we really want to get going. It’s one of those things that I think we’ve left a lot on the field and we have to capitalize on these things to get there get where we want to get. “

The road only gets more difficult when the packers get past the dangerous Seahawks. In the NFC championship game, they would face San Francisco, which is generally considered the most complete team at the conference, or a Minnesota team that came to Lambeau 13-3 after winning street games against the other two NFC teams. New Orleans and San Francisco.

The only team that the packers have to worry about is the packers. They’ve put themselves in a great position, but to reach the Super Bowl, they need to find a new level of efficiency.

“I think that’s the case on both sides,” said Dean Lowry. “I think we still have to complete a full game in which attack and defense play a good four quarters. We are definitely an ascending team. We have shown that we can be dominant at times. We just did it.” to put everything together. “

There is no time like the present.

Packers vs. Seahawks: Three things to keep in mind

1. “HE MUST BE A-ROD”

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

Aaron Rodgers (above) has taken more slingshots and arrows from fans and national media for his unrodgers-like stats this season than ever before. With a passers-by rating that was the third lowest in his starter career and a graduation rate that was the second lowest, rumors about the death of Packers’ two-time NFL MVP quarterback received a lot of attention, although other factors could add to the work. Regardless of the reason, his numbers had dropped.

“I love to win and whatever we need to win is the most important thing,” Rodgers said during the week. “I know how difficult some of these years were when we didn’t win and how the past few years have been here. Winning is a panacea. If you really care about the team and take on your role, you feel part of a special one Event. And I feel like this year. It was a lot of fun. “

Rodgers also said a few weeks ago that with Packers’ formula for leading the ball effectively and playing a good defense, he no longer had to throw 40 touchdown passes per season. A 13: 3 record certainly showed that, but in the playoffs – against another Super Bowl winner in the quarterback Russell Wilson – Rodger’s best is required, be it against the Seahawks or in the NFC championship game as the packers advance. And now is just about everyone else to play at their optimal level while crossing the boundaries of crime.

“The defense played so well. When you look at their season, it’s about defense and what they did, ”said Rodgers former Super Bowl XLV teammate Charles Woodson in a phone call during the week. “So Aaron really managed to take a back seat, and he didn’t have to carry the team, and sometimes he did in the past.

“I think for him, I think it will be important for him to go out there and really dominate and be that player.” He has to be A-Rod. He has to be that guy. Defense played well, of course, but that’s his show. It is important that he go out there and perform. “

2. DK is A-OK

Seattle Seahawks Broad Receiver D.K. Metcalf will play an NFL wildcard playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coming out of Ole Miss with a neck injury and a less than outstanding scouting report of his run, DK Metcalf (top) fell until the last election in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Barely eight months later, he emerged as an aspiring star, scoring 160 yards in Seahawks’ NFC wild card win in Philadelphia and coaching Packers Matt LaFleur I remember seeing Metcalf in Indianapolis last February and wishing he was in Green Bay’s large reception room.

“He is so tall and physical,” said LaFleur during a conference call with reporters from the Seattle region during the week. “I don’t think he can do anything. He can run any distance. He’s very fast. I was really impressed with him when I got the opportunity to sit in the combine with him. He went out and did I only find it pretty impressive for what he did as a newbie. I think he’ll be one of those true elite receivers, a real number one in the game. I think he has a really bright future. “

With an injury-plagued line of attack, which also includes starting the left duel Duane Brown (Knees) and backup George Fant (Groin area) as a season decision – and a running game that was number 4 in the NFL in regular season, but is now partly dependent on a just-out-of-retirement Marshawn LynchThe Seahawks’ hopes are likely based on Wilson’s ability to take the ball to Metcalf and to a veteran Tyler Lockett,

“Sure, and especially with a man who probably throws the best deep ball in the league,” said Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine replied to the question whether Metcalf’s downfield skill was a problem. “You can’t make a mistake in reporting on the Seahawks because (Wilson) will see it and they have the people who can get it. All of these guys can run and even under duress he will bring him to his knees knowing that they can run. So we need to make sure that when it comes to coverage, when communication is required, we go beyond communication. I think we’ve been doing pretty well lately. “

3. JAMAAL IS BAAAACK

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

While Aaron Jones Maybe he’s the star of the Packers field with his first season with 1,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and 1,558 yards before scrimmage. The value of an effective option # 2 was demonstrated at the Packers regular season finale in Detroit. when Jamaal Williams (top) was inactive with a shoulder injury. Williams, who is healthy again after a restful week, can’t wait to play his first playoff game.

“I’m excited. You can’t look it in my face because I’m hiding it so well,” Williams joked during the week. “It’s just that we’re prepared and ready to stay focused. We were free this week to concentrate mentally and to get our bodies in order. Now it’s time to go “

Consistent with LaFleur’s offensive approach of not letting Rodgers carry the load alone, Packers’ game plan is certainly part of improving the game in progress, especially against a Seattle defense, which is the regular 22nd season in the NFL with 32 teams ended up against the race. The Packers can certainly control the clock and keep Wilson on the bench with an effective floor game, and while Jones will carry the load, LaFleur made it clear that Williams will also get a lot of work.

“I think it’s absolutely huge (to have Williams back),” said LaFleur. “It has been such an important part of our offensive throughout the season. He not only has football under control but has also been involved in some of these temporary situations.” He’s a damn blocker and we’ll need him. And this week he’s going to see a lot of action. “

Meanwhile, the Seahawks will hope that Lynch, who was in the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum parking lot less than a month ago, poured tequila shots before the last Raiders game, and Travis Homer can be productive in the running game. In his two games before the end, Lynch wore 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale against San Francisco and six times for just 7 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles last week.

“I think defense did a good job against him, but I think you saw what he was able to do when he put it on,” Pettine said of Beast Mode. “We don’t see him as a guy who’s unable to do what he did in the past. He’s definitely on our radar.”

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Hear him on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with former offensive lineman Mark Tauscher from Packers and Badgers on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.

