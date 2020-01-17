Tom Oates: Packers coach Matt LaFleur must be able to outsmart the 49ers in a crucial rematch national sport

GREEN BAY – First year coach Matt LaFleur understands better than anyone what the Green Bay Packers can expect in their rematch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That’s why he didn’t blow smoke on Wednesday when he said San Francisco was a great team with a bunch of great coaches.

You mean like your brother Mike?

“First, who said he was a great coach?” Said LaFleur. “I have never said that.”

LaFleur was joking, of course. At least we think it was him.

With much more at stake at the second meeting between the Packers and the 49ers, the atmosphere at Sunday’s game changed. The winner of the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California will receive a paid trip to the Super Bowl. Therefore, brotherly love – Mike LaFleur is the temporary game coordinator of the 49ers – is temporarily suspended. Things are more serious this time.

“I think there is a slightly different mood,” said Matt LaFleur. “I’ll just leave it at that. I haven’t spoken to him much at all. It will probably be the same for the rest of the week.”

This is in stark contrast to the game between the teams at Levi Stadium in late November, which was more of a love party than a showdown between emerging NFC forces. In addition to his brother, who trained for the 49ers, Matt LaFleur has worked with many San Francisco employees over the years and considered them friends and mentors, particularly head coach Kyle Shanahan and defense coordinator Robert Saleh.

But while LaFleur’s wife and two sons accompanied him to the last meeting on the west coast and even spent the weekend in his brother’s house, no such family time is built into this trip.

“You’re not going,” said LaFleur.

November’s love festival ended sometime in the first few minutes of the game when the 49ers forced quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a mistake at 2 and get it back, turn him on for a touchdown, and never looked back on the way to a dominant 37-8 win. The teams may have been running after crimes hatched in the same incubator, but they didn’t look similar that day when the 49ers retired and outperformed the Packers.

The natural reaction after the most one-sided defeat in Green Bay’s 14-3 season was to blame the familiarity between coaches and teams. Was LaFleur so tense this week that the Packers players followed? Has LaFleur tried to rethink the space and change the strategy so that its players made mistakes?

On the outside, the familiarity between the employees did not play a major role for the result anyway. LaFleur insisted that it won’t be this time either.

“There are a lot of great coaches over there – Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel, Bobby Turner,” he said. “I worked with all these people, Jon Embree. I could go on and on and on. I have great respect for their ability to break the tape and develop a good game plan. I saw it firsthand. I have lived with these guys. I know they will have things in store for us. It is our job to go out there and make sure that we are defensively disciplined in our approach and that we trust what we see, we trust our preparation and then it will eventually come to fruition. “

The truth is that the last time there was an execution, this makes it as tough a test as LaFleur saw in his short tenure as the Packers coach. The 49ers have the most extensive team in the NFC and they fought at the elite level in their victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week. So the task is clear.

If the Packers want to win on Sunday, they can’t just compete and play because the 49ers are the better team. LaFleur has to do something to smooth the field and he has to do it against coaches who know him better than anyone. This time he has to outwit his friends.

“Obviously the plan was not good enough,” said broad recipient Davnte Adams. “It’s not a blow to Matt or anyone. The execution was obviously not good enough either, so these go hand in hand. I really like the plan as far as I’ve seen it. I think it’s a better way to do this To attack defense. And yes, we’re all ready for it. “

Just like Rodgers and Adams and linebacker Za’Darius Smith, LaFleur must also choose Packers Sunday. He needs to use his 49er expertise and turn it into an advantage for his team. He also has to make sure that his players perform at their best because the error rate with this growing sibling rivalry is low.

Which team will Denny and Kristi LaFleur – Matt and Mike’s parents – play on Sunday?

“I know they go to the Super Bowl one way or another,” said Matt LaFleur. “It’s mixed feelings. It was certainly the last time. Everyone who knows me knows how much my family means to me – my brother, my parents, my wife and my children. It’s an emotional deal, but it works not about us. This is about the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers, two great soccer teams that have the opportunity to get into the Super Bowl. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. “

We know that much: To win, the packers have to beat a really good team, which makes this a perfect place for their coach to earn bragging rights.

