Tom Oates: Packers have to physically compete with 49ers National Sport

SANTA CLARA, California – Spending the week watching the season’s worst defeat video – a 37-8 demolition by the San Francisco 49ers – was bad enough for the Green Bay Packers when they went to the Rematch in the U.S.-prepared NFC Championship Game Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

But the Packers were also forced to watch the sequel – the 49ers’ destruction of the Minnesota Vikings last week.

In this division round playoff game, the 49ers did to the Vikings exactly what they had done to the packers seven weeks ago: they handled them, took control of both lines, and never gave up on them. If the video of a helpless Viking team didn’t send shivers through the packers, then they weren’t paying attention.

While coach Matt LaFleur talked about a better game plan against his 49ers friends all week long in Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers ‘sudden hot hand and improved defense communication were crucial in the Packers’ six games – all wins. Since this debacle against the 49ers, a large number of them have missed the point.

The # 1 seeded 49ers are the most talented team in the NFC and after all they are healthy and play like that. Victory over the Packers in November was a preview of the power of the 49ers and victory over the Vikings last week confirmed suspicion that they could turn any game into a horror show for the opponent.

In order for the No. 2 seeded packers to win on Sunday and advance to the first Super Bowl since the 2010 season, they must physically assert themselves against the 49ers. The 49ers just retired them last time, and that can’t happen again, or this very interesting Packers season will suddenly come to an end.

“I think the guys used their iPads again, everyone looked at it themselves,” said cornerback Kevin King about the first meeting. “We know the (importance) of this game and we know that the way we played it last time will not change it.”

The Packers have not lost since this game and there are reasons to believe that they will have a better fight this time. But if their offensive line is overrun and their defensive front postponed as in November, it doesn’t matter that Rodgers, broad receiver Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have become more consistent playmakers, or that the defense has been positively stingy since the 49s with 37 points.

The 49ers started the season 8-0, but then played unevenly because of injuries. Nevertheless, they dominated the Packers without four key starters and all four, Matt Breida, left Joe Staley, Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander – are back for the playoffs.

“I think both teams have come a long way since then,” said LaFleur. “You definitely watch it and try to make parts of it. There is a lot of tape on it. We know what we have to do. It will be a big challenge. You are a great football team.” ‘

The top story of the first meeting was how the 49ers Front Four – the best of the NFL – controlled the game. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game after nine games, but the 49ers with their 6-foot 7-heads DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead surpassed the inside of the Packers line, and newcomer Nick Bosa was both against David Bakhtiari and against Alex a driving force Lightweight, Bulaga’s replacement.

The Packers line has reached a much higher level since this game, but the 49ers’ defenses ranked second in the least allowed meters and first place in the least allowed meters of the season in the NFL. In the first encounter, the Packers won 198 yards, Jones averaged 2.9 yards per carry, and Rodgers passed a season low of 104 yards while he was released five times. The packers were also 1:15 on third-down conversions, mainly because they faced so many third-and-longs.

The Vikings fared no better against the 49ers defense. They were third against 2 against 12, Dalvin Cook was limited to 18 yards with nine runs and quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was sacked six times.

The Packers have driven the ball more effectively since the first game and they need to keep up this Sunday to put them in a situation that is third and more manageable. To do this, the blockers must win against a front-four rotation that can boast five previous first-round turn picks and can stuff the run and rush passers-by, making it difficult to throw deep.

“It makes it so difficult to deal with them because they can come home with a four man rush,” said LaFLeur. “This allows them to play extremely aggressively in the back end when necessary. They know there is a shot clock for the quarterback. It is difficult to get past them.”

The task of the Packers defense is not easier. The 49ers’ first offensive – number 2 in the NFL – offers a lot of action from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which often leads to explosive games in passing. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel had long touchdown catches in the first meeting when the 49ers had an average of 5.1 yards per carry and six games of 22 yards or more.

Against the Vikings, the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 47 times for 186 yards. The longest run was 11 yards, but the only ones that lost yards were two squats at the end, indicating how physically the now healthy 49er line and three running backs play.

The Packers’ defenses have played the run much better since the first clash and split the explosive games in half, but they need to maintain their discipline against the deception of the 49ers and get Garoppolo into third place this time.

“It all starts over, especially against someone like the Niners who wants to run football,” said defender Dean Lowry. “But they always let you guess with their schemes.”

Make no mistake, but this matchup won’t be a guessing game. The more physical team wins on Sunday.

1.MAN WITH A PLAN

There was a lot of discussion about the teams first meeting this season on November 24 when the 49ers defeated the Packers (37-8) at Levi Stadium. While the Packers players and coaches repeated the mantra that the game was a long time ago, the 49ers and the head coach didn’t matter at this point – presumably because they were hit so well Kyle Shanahan (top left) did their best to downplay the importance of the game. Why? Firstly, to avoid overestimating yourself.

But the game means something to Packer’s head coach Matt LaFleur (top right): This is a lesson about what you shouldn’t do this time. And, according to LaFleur, who used a fine-tooth comb to check out the movie of this game earlier in the week to get all sorts of lessons out, this starts with a smarter offensive game plan than the one he used the first time. His players must have noticed.

“We are definitely going into this game with a much better plan than the last time we played it,” said the Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams observed.

When asked why he thought Adams might think that way, LaFleur replied, “I think this is a product of these guys who have been in the system for a while. I hope they feel more comfortable and safe. I don’t think you have ever designed a game plan that you feel bad about. You always want to feel good about your game plan. But of course it was not good enough last time. There is no doubt about that. If you were beaten by 29 points that was not a good plan.

“We are confident (for this game), but in the end we have to go out and do it against a really good defense.”

What could this plan look like? Against a dominant foursome, LaFleur is likely to want a quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hand quickly. It also suggests that he wants to move the bag so Rodgers has a better chance of escaping the rush and taking the ball to Adams, who set 160 yards for Packers’ off-season franchise last week with 160 yards in NFC Division playoffs win against Seattle.

As good as the 49ers were this season (# 2 in overall defense, # 8 in goal defense), they still had games in which opponents scored points; The 46 points from New Orleans in a defeat against the 49ers on December 8th certainly caught the attention of Packers coaches.

“If we left the game with eight points and lost at 29, the plan was obviously not good enough. It is not a blow to Matt or anyone. The execution was obviously not good enough,” said Adams. “I really like the plan as far as I’ve seen it and I think it’s a better way to attack this defense.” And yes, we are all ready for it. ‘

2. KITTLE TO BITS

With a multitude of talents on either side of the ball, it is difficult to choose only one 49er player who should be most troubling to the Packers. But a vote for a close end George Kittle (Above), who ended the season with strong team numbers in receptions (85), yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five), is probably a smart tip. And the Packers have to be smart when it comes to defending him, because the 49ers saw opponents try out different techniques – and then passed the ball on to other players when needed.

“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything about how to stop Kittle – different things to do for our running game, lots of things,” said Shanahan. “Kittle always makes it difficult because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You have to find a way to stop him in passing, but sometimes when you do it hurts you as much as a blocker while you’re playing. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in other ways.

“There is not really a place on the field where it cannot be effective for the crime and can help the crime. It is difficult to say that there are many close ends.”

Kittle scored six passes for 129 yards in the team’s first encounter, including a 61-yard touchdown. While he only managed three passes for 16 yards against Minnesota in the NFC division round last Sunday, the Packers know better than underestimating him.

“He’s a great player. He plays everywhere,” said LaFleur. “I think he’s the most complete ending in the National Football League. I love to see this guy play, just the emotions he plays with, the energy. He is a big part of this crime, a big part of this football team, and we have to make sure that we do our best to contain him as much as possible.

“He’ll get his touches, he’ll get his yards, but what we can’t beat is like the big deal when they last gave us the goalkeeper corner post when we played them up.” We just have to do our best to eliminate these types of games. “

The Packers might tend to physically get in the way of Kittle to disrupt his routes, but Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine warned that this could backfire with every failure. Instead, he will likely use a mix of coverages and assign Kittle to different defenders.

“There are a lot of different things, whether it’s multiple people, certain people in zones are targeting it,” Linebacker said Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it is, it’s always more than a pair of eyes on it.”

3. THIRD BELOW IS FIRST PRIORITY

In a season where the Packers struggled with third place – only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36% of their third place – it has never been uglier than against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished Game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and actually stumbled while Rodgers was still in the game. Your only conversion was with backup quarterback Tim Boyle play in the garbage season.

Adams (above) called the performance “terrible,” and that might have been generous. You’ll need to find a way to defeat the second best defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a conversion rate of 32.4% during the regular season and Minnesota on just seven total first-downs and a conversion rate of 2 to 12 stopped on third runs.

“I think it’s critical. You have to stay on the grass,” said LaFleur of the third success. “If you look at this type of defense, it’s difficult to get these explosive games. In order to be able to line up drives, you have to switch to “Third Down”. And that’s as good as defense. In fact, they missed many key players for a good part of the year. It will be a big challenge for us. But that will be absolutely critical to our success if we are only able to complete some of these long journeys to generate points. “

The good news? The Packers had their best game of the season in third-loss situations last week when they defeated Seattle. They converted 9 of 14 situations, including two clutch conversions on their last possession when Rodgers hit Adams (32 yards) and Jimmy Graham (9 yards) to use up the remaining watch. Could it be carried over?

“I think it’s game by game,” replied LaFleur. “I think a lot of our success will depend on how we behave with these first and second decreases, how we proceed with these third steps and try to give them a certain appearance. Ultimately, it’s about our boys winning these one-on-one matches. You always think of receivers and tight ends, but it will also be at the forefront. They will put us in situations where there is one-on-one and our boys have to win them in order for us to succeed. ‘

