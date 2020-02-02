Tom Oates: The toughest crisis test for Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard so far | National sport

Greg Gard was an experienced striker during his five seasons as a basketball coach for men at the University of Wisconsin.

When Gard Bo Ryan took over after his mentor gave up twelve games in the 2015/16 season, the Badgers, who both left NCAA Final Fours, struggled with a 7-5 record. They were still 9-9 a month later when Gard led them on a season-saving 11-1 run, including victories over four ranked teams.

After UW had dropped to a 15:18 record in 2017/18, a rare season injury, not least due to injuries to D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King at the end of the season, Gard’s team recovered strongly the following season. The Badgers went from November 23-11, 2018-19, including fourth place at the Big Ten Conference and an offer for an NCAA tournament.

Finally, some top-class recruitment issues Gard had a thin list and many questions about his ability to attract Big Ten players to UW. Despite navigating through the waters of the tragedy at which assistant coach Howard Moore and his family were involved, Gard emphatically answered the recruitment questions by signing a class for 2020-21, which some consider to be the best in school history and another solid class of dedicated players placed behind it.

Gard is now facing another crisis that could have far-reaching implications for the future of the program. How he works through the double hit the program did this week and this season says a lot about his ability to keep UW among the top Big Ten programs.

Badger guards Brad Davison, who is suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State

On Wednesday, King, a second wing in second year and the team’s second leading scorer, announced that he had left the team to look for a program that would suit him better. Later, junior guard Brad Davison, whose aggressive game led to a reputation as a dirty player nationwide, was banned from playing by the Big Ten for an obvious foul he had committed against Iowa’s Connor McCaffery two nights earlier.

Combined with three losses in UW’s last four games and a difficult game this Saturday against the Big Ten leader in Michigan, these events led the sky-blue crowd to determine that the UW program is in disarray and goes downhill. A key player who drops out during the season and another who runs counter to the Big Ten police may not look good on the program, but they are completely independent incidents that do not indicate an underlying problem.

Still, Gard still has a lot to do to get UW back on track, make the season a success, and build a future that builds on his recruitment courses.

On Thursday, Gard said he agreed to the obvious foul on Davison but not the ban. Davison was classified as an obvious foul last season for hitting Marquette’s Joey Hauser on the bar while struggling through a screen. The game on McCaffery was nowhere near as obvious since Davison appeared to be grazing McCaffery’s groin before holding onto the inside of his leg as he struggled through the screen.

Badger’s trainer Greg Gard criticizes Big Ten’s decision to suspend Brad Davison

Though Gard emphatically defended Davison’s character, Davison has become a distinctive man who needs to change his playing style or risk putting the program in a bad light.

But that’s not Gard’s biggest concern. The split off from King differs from the previous five players who have left the program since Gard. These five were reserves that remained to promise more playtime, as is common in college basketball today.

Kobe King says that frustration with coach Greg Gard has increased since the beginning of Badgers’ career

King, on the other hand, left during the season even though he had had enough minutes and shots. On Thursday, State Journal’s King Jim Polzin said that his departure had little to do with how he was used or what style UW plays, but instead focused on what he saw as Gard’s negativity during his interactions with players. King stated that he was not alone and that other players were frustrated with their treatment.

Of course there are two ways to look at this. For one thing, the players are pampered today and cannot accept constructive criticism. The other is that Gard did not adapt to the expectations of the modern player in a coach.

Some critics have classified King as dribbling for this step over the course of the season, but it appears that he has hit the wall and can no longer cope with his frustration. Nor does it seem that King’s teammates are doing anything against him. Some of them – Trice, Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson – supported King on social media and said he had the right to do what he thought was best for him.

Kobe King’s departure did not affect Badgers’ recruits, Johnny and Jordan Davis, says Father

After mentioning the time of King’s departure in his written statement on Wednesday, Gard said nothing about it on Thursday. Instead, he said that he supported and respected King’s decision, adding that he “loved the child like one of mine” and would help him in every way possible. Gard also said the remaining players are eager to continue.

“We have a locker room full of people who agree and are excited about the opportunity,” he said. “The nine boys coming over the next two years are excited and can’t wait to come here.”

Nevertheless, there is of course reason to think about the orientation of the program. In times like these, however, things often seem darker than they are. The program will remain on a solid foundation if Gard finds a way to turn this negative into a positive.

Photos: A look at Kobe King’s career in Wisconsin

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) meets in the first half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin W

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) shows in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, guard Aaron Wiggins (2).

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) commits a foul while Milwaukee Panthers striker Wil Sessoms (4) watches the ball in the first half. The University of Wisconsin hosted Milwaukee at the Kohl Center on December 21, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) drives towards the basket and is defended in the second half by Nebraska Cornhuskers Guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34). The University of Wisconsin hosted Nebraska at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Illinois

Illinois’s Alan Griffin (0) puts Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin under pressure during the first half of a big ten match between the teams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Illinois

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) is fouled by Illinois Guard Andres Feliz (10) during the second half of Illinois’ 71-70 victory at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Brad Davison of Wisconsin (left), Kobe King (center) and Micah Potter celebrate the team’s lead in the second half of an 84-64 win over Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison (Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines striker Isaiah Livers (4) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King (23) and fight for a loose ball in the second half. The Wisconsin Badgers have Michigan Wolverines 64-54 on Saturday, January 19 2019 upset at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Michigan

Aleem Ford (2) of Wisconsin Badgers and Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin Badgers celebrate a point in the second half. The Wisconsin Badgers upset Michigan Wolverines 64-54 on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW towards the northwest

Nate Reuvers (35) of Wisconsin Badgers (center) and Kobe King (23) of Wisconsin Badgers (center) fight in the 2nd half against Dererk Pardon (5) of Northwestern Wildcats for a loose ball. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 62-46.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) is guarded in the 2nd half by Green Bay Phoenix striker Josh McNair (12). The University of Wisconsin Badger hosted the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. East Illinois

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) drives towards the basket in the first half of the Badgers’ victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Friday November 8, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin striker Nate Reuvers (35) Kobe King (23), the Wisconsin security guard, leaves the field after being in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win against Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday December 7, 2019 was held.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s guard Kobe King (23) shoots over the defense of Indiana striker Damezi Anderson (23) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 victory at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin security guard Kobe King shows a shot in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win over Indiana at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Indiana

Kobe King, the Wisconsin guard, shows a shot after fouling the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin in the second half of Wisconsin’s 84-64 win over Indiana on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JOHN HART, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin Badgers’ security guard, Kobe King, left, and security guard D’Mitrik Trice sit on the bench while their teammates sit down before the game against UW-Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 23 , warm up, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King (23) drives to the basket against Savannah State Tigers Guard Chris Dubose (32) in the second half of a men’s basketball game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King tries to move past the defense of Ohio State Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop in the second half of a game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, December 2, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Khalil Iverson (21) and Guard Kobe King (23) meet Ohio State Buckeyes’ Guard Musa Jallow (2) in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison (Wisconsin). 2, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. S.C. State

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King lines up a shot against South Carolina State Bulldogs striker Armani Taylor in the second half of a season opening game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 10, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King tries to block a shot by Milwaukee Panthers guard Brock Stull in the first half of a game at Cabbage Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King strikes a shot against Milwaukee Panthers guard Brock Stull (3) and striker Bryce Nze (24) in the second half of the game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. UWM

Wisconsin badger guard Kobe King prepares to defend the defense of Milwaukee Panther Guard Carson Warren-Newsome in the second half of a game at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, November 24, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. S.C. State

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King will play South Carolina State Bulldogs and Rayshawn Neal (3) Donte Wright (13) in the second half of the opening game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. 10, 2017.

AMBER ARNOLD, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Houston Baptist

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1), guard D’Mitrik Trice (0), guard Kobe King (23) and striker Ethan Happ (22). Wait for striker Charles Thomas IV (15) to get a free kick after Houston Baptist called for an open foul in the second half of November 17, 2018 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. N.C. State

Khalil Iverson (21) of the Wisconsin Badgers Guard and Kobe King (23) of the Wisconsin Badgers Guard celebrate the 79:75 win of Wisconsin against NC State at the Kohl Center on November 27, 2018.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. N.C. State

Wisconsin Dachs guards Kobe King (23), D’Mitrik Trice (0), Ethan Happ (22) and Brad Davison (34) after Davison committed a foul in the second half of the Badgers’ 79:75 win over NC State at the Kohl Center Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW against Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King has the ball robbed by Rutgers Scarlet Knights Guard Peter Kiss in the second half of the Badgers’ 69-64 victory over Rutgers on December 3, 2018 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

UW exercise

Wisconsin Badgers’ Kobe King runs while warming up while training at the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion exercise facility in Madison, Wisconsin, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

M.P. KING, STATE MAGAZINE

UW exercise

Trevor Anderson of Wisconsin Badgers guards teammate Kobe King during an exercise at the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion in Madison, Wisconsin, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

M.P. KING, STATE MAGAZINE

UW vs. Coppin State

Wisconsin’s Kobe King (23) and Coppin State’s Cedric Council (5) won 85-63 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday November 6, 2018, in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Coppin State

Wisconsin-born Brad Davison (34) and Kobe King deny Ethan Happ (22) after Happ had two free throws against Coppin State in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, November 6. In 2018, Wisconsin won in Madison, Wisconsin, 85-63.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsins Ethan Happ (22), Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice (0), Brad Davison and Kobe King, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Savannah State, Thursday, December 13, 2018, in Madison, Wis.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Savannah State

Wisconsins Kobe King (left) and Savannah State’s Chris Dubose (32) recovered in Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday, December 13, 2018 after a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Kenny Goins (25) and Kobe King (23) of the U.S. state of Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Maryland

Maryland striker Jalen Smith (center) fights a rebound against Wisconsins striker Ethan Happ (left) and guards Kobe King in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, January 14, 2019, in College Park, Md.

PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Illinois

Wisconsin’s head coaches Greg Gard and Kobe King defeated 64:58 in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin, Illinois.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Ohio State

State of Ohio’s left striker Andre Wesson drives against Wisconsin guard Kobe King during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday March 10, 2019. Wisconsin won 73-67 in extra time.

PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Wisconsins Kobe King (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Chicago against Aaron Henry (11) from the US state of Michigan.

NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Richmond

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) stumbles and loses control of the ball. Richmond Guard Andre Gustavson (22) and striker Grant Golden (33) watch the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic on Monday November 25th on 2019 in New York. Richmond defeated Wisconsin 62-52.

KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Oregon

Wisconsin Guard Kobe King (23) dives in front of striker Louis King of Oregon in the second half of a first round game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday, March 22, 2019, in San Jose, California.

BEN MARGOT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against New Mexico

New Mexico guard JaQuan Lyle (5) defends Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in New York.

KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s Kobe King (23) won 84-64 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on December 7, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s Kobe King is shown in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on December 7, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 84-64.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin guard Kobe King, left, drives against security guard Luther Muhammad of Ohio during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Wisconsin won 61-57.

PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Maryland

Wisconsin’s Kobe King shoots against Maryland’s Darryl Morsell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin.

ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin security guard Kobe King shoots over the defense of Michigan striker Gabe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday, January 17, 2020, in East Lansing, Michigan, USA.

CARLOS OSORIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against Purdue

Wisconsin guard Kobe King drives against Purdue guard Nojel Eastern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Indiana, Friday, January 24, 2020.

MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UW against Marquette

Wisconsin Badgers Guard Kobe King tries to rebound against Marquette Golden Eagles Guard Sacar Anim in the first half of Badgers’ 77-61 win over the Golden Eagles at the Kohl Center on November 17, 2019.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE