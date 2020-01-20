Tom Oates: Top marks for the defeat of the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game National sport

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates recognizes the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday night’s NFC title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Insult: F-Plus

Two of the first three trips from Green Bay were stopped by sacks. The Packers had 93 yards and were 0: 4 in third place in the first half. An interception and a clogged passing Aaron Rodgers are mistakes that a veteran cannot make in a title game. At least Rodgers and the offense started after half time, not that it mattered.

Defense: F

Raheem Mostert hurried for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 bears in the first half, almost doubling the Packers’ offensive performance by itself. Sloppy duels, gaping holes and defensive players made it so easy for the 49ers to play the ball Jimmy Garoppolo only tried eight passes in the game.

Gold Rush: The San Francisco 49ers head to the Super Bowl LIV after walking past Green Bay Packers 37-20

Special teams: F

The Packers gave up a 26-yard punt return Richie James Jr., resulting in a field goal and a 10-0 lead for the 49ers. JK Scott Shanked a punt 23 yards, resulting in a touchdown and a 17-0 49ers lead. Tyler Ervin Muffed a kickoff at 8 which resulted in an interception, a late first half touchdown and a 27-0 49ers.

Coaching: F

Given a quarter and one in the 50 on first possession, Matt LaFleur chosen to poke. If you are the outsider, you have to be aggressive. When the defense was in the base, the 49ers ran around the edges. If it was in nickel, they ran in the middle. Mike Pettine I never really noticed the 49ers’ running game.

Overall: F

The Packers entered the game because they believed they had closed the 49ers gap after losing 37-8 to them eight weeks ago. This turned out to be a dream as the 49ers dominated both lines and used Packers’ mistakes to postpone the game until halftime. A great season ended very badly for the Packers.

Photos: Green Bay Packers cannot compete with San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game

Fans tailgate prior to the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Fans arrive in Santa Clara, California before the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

The tailgate of fans at Levi’s Stadium prior to the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will be fired by Nick Bosa in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans before the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

San Francisco 49er kicker Robbie Gould scores a field goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert of the 49ers in San Francisco will be tackled by Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert (31) scores in front of Green Bay Packers (26) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

San Francisco 49 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrated in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, after relegating against the Green Bay Packers for the first time ,

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers ahead of linebacker Za’Darius Smith in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California ,

Matt York, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers’ offensive against David Bakhtiari (right) blocks the defensive end of San Francisco 49er, Anthony Zettel, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers, centered on Aaron Jones, will be played by Jaquiski Tartt (left) and Richard Sherman (left) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020 Tackled. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers returning Tevin Coleman will be dismissed in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers’ Jake Kumerow (16) will be tackled by Emmanuel Moseley, defender of the San Francisco 49er, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers fans watch during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert (bottom left) will meet the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

San Francisco 49er defender K’Waun Williams, right, hits the ball from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. The Packers is recovering.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) will play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers celebrate after being intercepted by defenseman Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert (31), 49th of San Francisco, meets Ibraheim Campbell (35) and Tramon Williams (35), defenders of Green Bay Packers, in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Allen Lazard (13), the great recipient of Green Bay Packers, is tackled by Jimmy Ward, the unknown American from San Francisco 49, as Emmanuel Moseley the next in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020 Half of the NFL NFC Championship football game tracks, Calif.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

San Francisco defender Emmanuel Moseley (41) responds after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (center right) watches the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55) gestures alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) from Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The defensive end of San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa (97) is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive against David Bakhtiari (69) in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL-NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL-NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

A Green Bay Packer fans watch the first half of the NFL NFC championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford will play the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Marquise Goodwin, recipient of the 49ers in San Francisco, celebrates in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will play Bryan Bulaga in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers move back Aaron Jones (33) hits the ground in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, before Solomon Thomas defensive end in San Francisco 49 ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers close end Jimmy Graham (80) meets the 49th San Francisco defender Dre Greenlaw (57) in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) will play the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers broad receiver Davante Adams (17) will face the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers move back Aaron Jones (33) hits the ground in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara before the defensive end of Solomon Thomas (94) in San Francisco. Calif.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers run back Aaron Jones will face the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

Geronimo Allison (81) of Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass in front of the defender K’Waun Williams (24) of San Francisco 49 in Santa Clara in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Musician Lil Jon watches during the NFL NFC championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packer’s close end Jimmy Graham, right, knocks the San Francisco 49er Dre Greenlaw linebacker off in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Matt York, Associated Press

Jared Veldheer (68) and his teammates from Green Bay Packers stand on the sidelines in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packer’s close end Jimmy Graham (80) will be in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California, by Jimmy Ward (20), San Francisco’s 49th security guard 49 , tackled.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers long-range receiver Davante Adams (17) cannot intercept a two-point conversion pass in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game in Santa Clara on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in front of San Francisco 49 defender Emmanuel Moseley. Calif.

Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Davante Adams, the great recipient of Green Bay Packers, breaks out of the San Francisco 49er corner in the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans watch each other during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game between the San Francisco 49ers and Packers Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Margot, Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as a San Francisco 49er defender passes Anthony Zettel (92) during the second half of the NFL NFC championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California ,

Ben Margot, Associated Press

